Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Outlines Gold System at Day Trip Zone, Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of rotary air blast ("RAB") drilling, and surface geochemical and ground geophysical surveys at the 100% owned 511 km2 Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.
Highlights
- The Day Trip Zone is 5 km from the Cloud Drifter Zone and these results represent the first modern exploration efforts at this zone.
- Gold anomalism is analogous to horizontal gold trends in 2021 drill results from the upper Cloud Drifter Zone, which lie spatially above high-grade feeders identified in 2022 (NR link).
- Highlight intercepts include 2.7 g/t Au over 4.6 m in GRR-22-023, 0.5 g/t Au over 12.2 m in GRR-22-27, 2.1 g/t Au over 4.6 m in GRR-22-026, and 0.8 g/t Au over 9.1 m in GRR-22-013.
- Shallow gold intercepts are open laterally and at depth, with an overall dip in geometry toward the west where 2022 rock sampling returned grades up to 49.8 g/t Au and extended the geochemical footprint 1 km to the west.
- Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey identified several strong chargeability and conductivity anomalies over 2 km; two sizeable diamond drill targets were identified from coincident chargeability-conductivity anomalies at depths below RAB drill capabilities.
Dustin Perry, CEO states, "Initial shallow RAB drilling at Day Trip shows a broad zone of open-ended gold anomalism over 1 km associated with strong chargeability and conductivity anomalies that stretch nearly 2 km. Early indications point to there potentially being a significant gold system that will need subsequent drilling to the west and at depth." Day Trip Zone Overview
Kingfisher commenced the first-ever drill program at the Day Trip Zone with a RAB drill rig in May 2022. The initial 27 holes (Table 1) focused on a ~300 m by 200 m area at shallow depths of less than 78 m.
The Day Trip Zone covers a rounded mountain top approximately 5 km southeast of the Cloud Drifter Trend (Figures 1 and 2). The target is situated between two interpreted fault splays off the regional Ottarasko Fault. High-density intrusive-hosted veins, up to 2 m in width, occur over an area ~100 m by 400 m. Quartz veins from this area returned grades from below detection limit to 6.7 g/t Au over 2 m. Adjacent to the intrusion is a ~70 m x 90 m area of arsenopyrite-cement breccia in subcrop (Figure 1). Approximately 20% of the subcrop material in this area consists of arsenopyrite-cement breccia and rocks grade from 3.4 to 20.1 g/t Au. Talus fines sampling in 2020 and 2021 outlined a broad area of gold anomalism coincident with areas of gold in outcrop and subcrop that grades up to 8.4 g/t Au. Rock and talus fines geochemistry both yield a strong multi-element signature of As, Ag, Cu, Bi, Te, Sb, Zn and Pb associated with Au.
Figure 1. Day Trip Zone RAB Drill Results and Section Locations
Figure 2: Day Trip Zone Aerial View to Southeast
RAB Drill Results
The purpose of the Day Trip RAB drill program was to identify location and geometry of anomalous gold sampled on surface. The RAB holes tested shallow extents of the target over a 250x200 m area. Broad anomalous gold is shallow or at surface and was intercepted in all but the most southerly pad, which failed to reach target depth. Gold anomalism in the sedimentary-hosted, western holes defines a 20 degree west-dipping layer that parallels bedding. Gold intercepts in the intrusive-hosted western holes are interpreted to dip steeply east, similar to the veins on surface. The overall vein geometry from surface coupled with the gold intercepts, projects toward a large conductive and chargeability anomaly (Figure 5).
The feeder to the sulfide breccia rubble identified on surface and the subhorizontal gold pattern near surface is interpreted to be rooted in an easterly fault zone to the south of the RAB drill area. One pad attempted to drill through this structure into the interpreted feeder (GRR-22-30, -31, 32), but was unable to cross the structure due to difficult conditions.
Hole*
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
GRR-22-011
4.57
9.14
4.57
0.52
GRR-22-012
7.62
16.76
9.14
0.43
GRR-22-013
0.00
9.14
9.14
0.79
GRR-22-014
0.00
9.14
9.14
0.56
GRR-22-016
0.00
9.14
9.14
0.54
GRR-22-019
4.57
27.43
22.86
0.22
GRR-22-023
10.67
15.24
4.57
2.70
Incl.
10.67
12.19
1.52
6.81
GRR-22-025
25.91
41.15
15.24
0.50
GRR-22-026
4.57
9.14
4.57
2.06
GRR-22-027
13.72
25.91
12.19
0.48
GRR-22-029
0.00
22.86
22.86
0.27
*True widths are not known at this time. All widths reported are drilled widths. Drill holes not listed between GRR-22-001 to GR-22-032 report no significant intercepts
Table 1. RAB Drill Hole Results
Hole
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
GRR-22-001
392313
5702390
2274
70.10
162
70
GRR-22-002
392311
5702391
2274
82.30
247
55
GRR-22-003
392311
5702393
2275
56.39
300
55
GRR-22-004
392313
5702394
2275
65.53
345
55
GRR-22-005
392314
5702394
2275
71.63
20
55
GRR-22-006
392296
5702432
2280
36.58
162
55
GRR-22-007
392295
5702432
2280
13.72
210
55
GRR-22-008
392264
5702379
2273
82.30
15
70
GRR-22-009
392262
5702376
2272
41.15
247
55
GRR-22-010
392264
5702375
2272
19.81
160
55
GRR-22-011
392266
5702377
2273
44.20
90
55
GRR-22-012
392264
5702377
2272
19.81
0
90
GRR-22-013
392278
5702407
2279
67.06
0
90
GRR-22-014
392278
5702406
2278
45.72
90
65
GRR-22-015
392278
5702407
2278
16.76
247
60
GRR-22-016
392278
5702407
2279
54.86
20
60
GRR-22-017
392254
5702346
2271
41.15
30
80
GRR-22-018
392218
5702361
2271
54.86
247
80
GRR-22-019
392218
5702361
2271
57.91
69
70
GRR-22-020
392190
5702458
2276
60.96
248
55
GRR-22-021
392190
5702458
2276
51.82
248
70
GRR-22-022
392140
5702442
2266
36.58
248
65
GRR-22-023
392140
5702442
2266
39.62
248
90
GRR-22-024
392080
5702424
2246
74.68
68
70
GRR-22-025
392080
5702424
2244
64.01
248
65
GRR-22-026
392064
5702395
2236
77.72
247
60
GRR-22-027
392064
5702395
2236
70.10
190
60
GRR-22-028
392181
5702401
2266
18.92
247
70
GRR-22-029
392181
5702401
2266
22.80
0
90
GRR-22-030
392307
5702283
2272
28.96
68
58
GRR-22-031
392307
5702283
2272
36.58
141
60
GRR-22-032
392307
5702283
2272
30.48
148
90
Table 2. RAB Drill Hole Locations (NAD83, Zone 10).
Figure 3. Drill Results Sections, view northerly
Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysical Survey Results
A deep penetrating Induced Polarization (IP) survey was conducted to prepare for deeper diamond drilling targeting. The survey was extended more than 1100 m west of the original survey and target area due to the discovery of high-grade gold in outcrop ~1 km from the RAB drill area. The geophysical survey identified two large conductive anomalies beneath the RAB drill area and to the west. Conductivity can be associated with sulfide breccias and veins and related alteration. Numerous chargeability anomalies were also identified throughout the survey area. Chargeability highs can be caused by the presence of disseminated sulfides.
The highest quality geophysical targets are where both chargeability and conductivity are anomalous. The area of RAB drilling confirmed the coincidence between hydrothermal alteration, elevated sulfide abundance and anomalous gold with chargeable rocks. Two anomalies are yet to be tested where chargeability and conductivity are both anomalous: 1) at depth below the RAB drill area, and 2) at depth below the new outcrop discovery ~1 km to the west where rocks returned up to 49.8 g/t Au.
Figure 4. Long IP Section 3600 Geophysical and RAB Drill Results
Figure 5. Long IP Section 3700 Geophysical and RAB Drill Results
Rock Sampling Results
Highly weathered sulfide rubble was located ~1km west of the area of drilling and was followed up with hand trenching that led to the discovery of an outcropping sulfide vein up to 50 cm wide and grading up to 49.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m. Sulfide mineralization includes arsenopyrite, stibnite, boulangerite, and chalcopyrite. Samples show a strong correlation with Ag, Cu, Pb, Sb, Bi, and Te. Results are shown in Table 3.
Sample No
Width (cm)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Sb (%)
Bi (ppm)
Te (ppm)
c0135801
50
7.05
52.91
0.14
0.10
0.30
388.85
11.55
c0135802
30
17.29
78.77
0.06
0.42
0.38
73.55
5.76
c0135803
15
10.97
6.28
0.01
0.09
0.05
38.83
1.04
c0135804
50
49.78
51.47
0.13
0.07
0.21
547.49
11.18
c0135805
15
18.13
43.24
0.16
0.24
0.18
333.38
11.46
c0135806
10
0.16
19.71
0.70
0.00
0.01
17.49
1.79
Table 3: 2021 Rock Sampling Results
About RAB Drilling
Kingfisher is using RAB drills as a cost effective and efficient first pass exploration tool. The RAB is a heli-portable, track mounted drill that can drill a wide range of dips (50-90°) to depths of up to 100 meters. Rock cuttings from the drill hammer are returned to surface between the outside of the rods and the open hole. Under certain conditions, cross contamination between samples is a concern. The assay results from the RAB drill provide a strong indication of the grade and thickness of gold intercepted in a given hole. Kingfisher intends to follow up encouraging RAB assay results with a diamond drill to fully quantify the grade and thickness of these mineralized intercepts.
QAQC
Grab and chip rock samples are selective by nature and values reported in this news release may not be representative of mineralized zones. Blank and unlabeled certified reference materials (CRM) were inserted into the sample sequence every 20th sample.
RAB drill holes at the Goldrange Project are NWJ sized (2 5/8"). Samples are collected continuously from surface from each 5 ft (1.52 m) rod length. Collected sample material is put through a 1:8 riffle splitter, with the smaller portion of the sample bagged to be sent to the lab for Au Chrysos PhotonAssayTMand Au Fire Assay checks. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted into the sample sequence every 20th sample. Duplicates were collected from every 40th sample by running the 7:8 reject material through the riffle splitter again, and collecting the 1:8 split for submission to the lab. The total number of blanks, duplicates and CRM samples equals approximately 5% of the samples submitted to the lab for analysis.
RAB and rock chip samples were shipped to MSALABS, located in Langley, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is an ISO17025 and ISO9001 accredited laboratory and is independent of Kingfisher Metals and its Qualified Person. Samples were prepped using the SPL430, CRU-220. Rock chip samples were then analyzed for 48 major and trace elements with ICP-MS after a four-acid digestion (method code IMS-230). Following sample preparation, a 500 g split from each sample was sent to MSALABS Val-D'Or location for Au analysis using Chrysos PhotonAssayTM (method code CPA-Au1). Selected samples were also subjected to Au fire assay and gravimetric check assays. A 30 g split from each check assay sample was analyzed for Au using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was digested and analyzed using AA (method code FAS-111). A 30g split from the check assay samples that assayed >10 ppm Au was analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FAS-415).
Qualified Person
Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.
