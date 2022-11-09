UK cloud staffing specialists, Frank Recruitment Group has today announced that its President, Zoë Morris, has made the SIA's 2022 Staffing Europe 100.

The annual list compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts recognises European staffing leaders that are going above and beyond for the workforce solutions industry, most notably over the past two years during these unprecedented times. Additionally, the list aims to congratulate and reward those who are making the world of work much better for current and future generations.

As a leader in global cloud recruitment, Frank Recruitment Group is no stranger to helping redefine the working world as we know it, ensuring both job seekers and organisations are achieving their career or business goals. The recognition for the company's President is just further evidence of the dedication and passion the company has for helping others.

Zoë has led the business under evolving and unpredictably changing market conditions to expand its geographical footprint. This included opening new office hubs in Zurich, Tokyo, Milan, Frankfurt, Montreal and Toronto, which not only provided more opportunities for local businesses and candidates to connect, but also created hundreds of jobs across the globe. In fact, Zoë's leadership saw the business help over 6,000 organisations secure talent in 2021 alone, as well as placing thousands of candidates in new roles.

On making the list, Zoë said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for the Bold Leaders 2022 award, and to be placed among so many inspirational and influential leaders is a truly indescribable feeling.

"The past two years have been so difficult for everyone, from organisations trying to compete in the race for talent as tech faces crisis-level shortages, to employees and job seekers who have had to adapt to a completely new type of work. Anything we can do to make the transition to our new normal even just a little smoother for people, is our number one priority at Frank Recruitment Group now, and it always will be."

As well as leading Frank Recruitment Group, and their subsequent clients and candidates to success, Zoë is passionate about the consistent and impactful improvement of well-being for her own employees. From early 4pm Friday finishes for the whole company to enjoy all year round, to a hybrid working arrangement and flexible start times, to 10-day Work from Anywhere in the World policy, her commitment to better well-being has seen so many great perks and benefits weaved into the company permanently.

What's more, Zoë is a proud advocate for diversity, equity and inclusivity. Not only is she committed to mirroring this in Frank Recruitment Group's operations, both within the company itself through their internal Diversity Matters initiative, and how they welcome and support diverse organisations and candidates, but under her leadership the business has extended their knowledge externally to make a greater impact. This can be seen in the company's 'Mentor me' and 'balance' programmes, and the five technology-specific Careers and Hiring Guides which aim to provide a yearly snapshot of what the industry looks like and the recently founded Digital Revolution Awards; all of which aim to motivate businesses and talent alike to help level the playing field and to make a real change.

"The team at Frank Recruitment Group and its associated companies are thrilled to hear of Zoë's success in this year's Staffing Europe list. Her efforts this year and in previous years to help advance the tech industry have been phenomenal", said James Lloyd-Townshend, CEO of Frank Recruitment Group's parent company, Tenth Revolution Group.

He added: "Leading a company has its own challenges anyway, but to do it under the circumstances and economic conditions that we find ourselves in as we emerge from the pandemic, is truly commendable. We couldn't be prouder of Zoë and have full confidence her work going forward will be just as significant to our clients, and members of the wider community."

All honourees that made this year's list will be recognised during the SIA's Executive Forum Europe which will be held at the Landmark Hotel in London on 6-7 December 2022.

On the significant impact the leaders named on this year's list have had on their industries, Subadhra Sriram, SIA's editor and publisher, media products said: "A hearty congratulations to the 2022 honourees. Thank you for leading the way during uncertain times, providing opportunities for talent and employers as well as making a meaningful difference in your global communities."

Adding to this, David Stott, Vice President, Enterprise International at Bullhorn said: "The individuals on this list have truly risen to the challenges faced not only by the recruitment industry, but also society at large this year, and have shown their ability to meet the moment in which we find ourselves.

"We congratulate them on their accomplishments, and we're honoured to have the opportunity to partner with so many of these visionary leaders."

To learn more about the SIA's Staffing Europe list or to view the full list of 2022 honourees, please visit the SIA website.

