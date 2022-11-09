The "Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type and Consumer Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is expected to reach US$ 47,275.54 million by 2028 from US$ 16,656.61 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2028.

While digital communication, B2B sales, and retail have witnessed altering patterns due to technological innovation, the automobile industry is still developing. The rise of eBay Motors, Alibaba, Amazon Marketplace, and other e-commerce automotive aftermarket companies has transformed the car sales experience for customers across the region. E-commerce platforms provide an ideal solution for clients looking for non-mission-critical and other discretionary components.

By using such platforms, consumers can get information related to similar products, read reviews, and receive speedy delivery at low prices. Players operating in the automotive sector have already begun to adapt to this shift in favor of customer interest. Porsche and Tesla Inc. are a few prominent businesses selling automobiles and aftermarket products directly to the public via online platforms.

Similarly, dealers have noticed the benefits of e-commerce in vehicle sales. An increasing number of digital merchants catering to online automotive component customers place pressure on manufacturers and dealers who are reluctant to adapt to the shift toward sales through e-commerce. All these factors associated with the rising number of e-commerce providers of automotive aftermarket products are driving the growth of the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket market growth.

Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation

The Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is segmented into product type, consumer type, and country.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into braking, steering suspension, hub assemblies, universal joints, gaskets, filters, spark plug, and others. The others segment led the Europe solar inverters market with the largest market share in 2022. The braking segment is further sub segmented into brake pads, hydraulics hardware, and rotor drum. The steering suspension segment is further sub segmented into ball joints, tie rods, sway bar links, bearings/seals, and others.

Based on consumer type, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. The B2C segment led the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket with a larger market share in 2022.

By country, the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is segmented into France, Germany, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe segment led the Europe e-commerce automotive aftermarket market with the largest market share in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Number of E-Commerce Providers

Increased Replacement Rates Boost B2C Industry

Market Restraints

Counterfeit Auto Parts Overshadow Original Components

Market Opportunities

Rise in DIY and DIFM Consumers

Future Trends

Increasing Customer Awareness for Automotive Aftermarket

