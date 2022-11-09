Trifork A7S: GOTO Conferences to Inaugurate The First Ever YOW! Event In London for Software Developers

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International software development conference enterprise GOTO Conferences presents YOW! London, the first of its kind, taking place at CodeNode on November 28-30, featuring Jessica Kerr, engineering manager of developer relations at Honeycomb and Linda Rising, renowned author and lecturer as keynote speakers.

GOTO Conferences is proud to launch YOW! in London for the first time. YOW! will bring together software engineers, product owners, startup founders, IT experts, and tech enthusiasts under one roof to learn and exchange ideas about the best practices in the software industry.

Experts and thought leaders from around the world working in software development will discuss pending issues related to developers' challenges and seek ways to improve them. This targeted programme aims to provide a platform for strategic discussions and opportunities for close networking.

The event will kickstart on November 28 with a full day of hands-on masterclasses with sessions on subjects including beefing up communication and documentation skills, implementing event-sourcing and DDD and tips to get any method down to five lines or less, among other topics.

The following two days of the conference will focus on a slew of topics including continuous delivery, microservices, containers, cloud and lean business. Sessions cover topics such as merging engineering and psychology, the evolution from functional silo teams to cross-functional autonomous stream-aligned teams and platform teams and gamification in business.

Dave Farley, pioneer of Continuous Delivery and one of the keynote speaker said: "I am an old hand at YOW! having spoken at many YOW! events in the past. I think that YOW! is one of the best conferences out there for direct technical content without a sales pitch.

"I am honoured to have been asked to be a keynote speaker this year, and am looking forward to seeing some old friends, meeting some new ones, and seeing some great talks."

Echoing the same sentiment, Jessica Kerr, engineering manager of developer relations at Honeycomb who will be kickstarting the event with her morning keynote, added, "YOW! Conferences always bring top-notch speakers, and then we bring the best, newest ideas that are moving the software industry forward. Then we get to have great conversations with people who attend YOW!, and build the future of software together.

"I'm looking forward to talking about how games can teach us wrong things (gamification), and more powerfully teach us some deep ways (game design) to improve our teams and ourselves."

More details on the schedule and ticket prices here .

Some of the other speakers include:

Simon Brown - creator of the C4 model

Daniel Terhorst-North - originator of BDD

Lorna Jane Mitchell - author of The Git Workbook

Randy Shoup - VP engineering and chief architect at eBay

What you can expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr2oCipKd9k

YOW! London is open for registration for both in-person and virtual attendance. For more information on the schedule and its speakers, click here .

Date: November 28-30

Venue: CodeNode , 10 South Pl, London EC2M 7EB, United Kingdom

