Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company, Stax LLC, are pleased to announce the acquisition of London-based AMR International, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in buy and sell-side commercial due diligence across the technology, information, media and events industries.

Expanding in the UK and Europe has been a key part of Stax's growth plan, and this partnership will lay the groundwork for continued momentum deepening relationships with private equity firms that are increasingly active in the region.

"The AMR team is thrilled to be joining Stax as we embark on a new period of innovative growth," said AMR Executive Chairman and Founder Denzil Rankine. "The alignment between our service offerings and cultures, combined with the complimentary geographic coverage our organizations offer, will allow us to provide an even stronger client experience as a united firm, notably for cross-Atlantic private equity firms."

AMR's UK position and services offerings made it the ideal inaugural acquisition for the Stax platform.

"Our people are the foundation of our success, and we could not be happier to now count the talented individuals at AMR as part of the Stax team," said Stax President Jayson Traxler. "Our common vision, emphasis on recruiting and retention, and complementary relationships around the globe pave the way for this partnership's success."

"We are excited to see this extremely compatible partnership come to fruition," said Blue Point Partner Jeff Robich. "Geographic expansion through M&A is a key growth driver and an important component of our long-term strategy for Stax, and AMR's reputation and presence in the UK is a true enhancement to the platform. We look forward to continuing to support this top-notch management team as they solve challenges and generate innovative ideas on behalf of clients worldwide."

AMR International is a boutique strategy consultancy serving corporate and private equity across its specialist sectors of technology, events, media, B2B Information, business services and industrials. With a 30-year track record, AMR's mission is to create value for its clients and act as a guide for transformation. The Firm proudly has clients turn to them for transaction support and strategies that accelerate growth. AMR operates globally from London has on-the-ground experience in more than 40 countries.

Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries, including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail and education. The Firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value and make better investment decisions.

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its unique global supply chain, data digital and human capital capabilities as well as its collective experience, extensive operating resource network and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Note: Certain statements about Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners' business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners' facilities as a business partner, rather than Blue Point Capital Partners' capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Blue Point Capital Partners-sponsored vehicles.

