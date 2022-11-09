Emporix, the enterprise-grade digital commerce platform, has teamed up with Celonis, the global leader in execution management, to launch the Emporix Commerce Execution Platform (CXP). The new platform, developed in collaboration with Celonis Labs, offers businesses the opportunity to dynamically personalize customer journeys based on real-time, end-to-end process intelligence and is the first process-context-aware solution available in the eCommerce space.

Celonis' Execution Management System (EMS) will provide the process context for individual customers by identifying behavior patterns and their related processes, such as typical orders or payment history, while Emporix orchestrates how that information is translated to impact the user experience. Businesses can monitor, adjust and personalize customer journeys in real time, using process intelligence signals.

Alex Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis, said: "By leaning on the power of process intelligence and then joining that up with an API-based commerce platform, the Emporix CXP has the power to take customer experience management to new levels of sophistication. This creates new ways for businesses to maximize revenues across digital channels, thanks to the ability to automate dynamic customer engagement."

CXP comes with several execution scenarios already programmed, but it also provides a low code environment for users to build their own orchestration scenarios, using templates.

Eberhardt Weber, founder and CEO at Emporix, explained: "For example, let's say that inventory insights reveal an overstocked product line. The platform can automatically boost and promote these items to suitable customers. Or, perhaps a customer's payment history raises some flags. The platform can adjust payment terms for that customer, based on their level of credit risk. Connecting insights like these with specific customers moves customer engagement from a reactive state to one that is proactive, instant, and also highly personalized to help generate more revenue or increase the bottom line."

CXP is suitable for all types of eCommerce businesses, but it is particularly effective in B2B, wholesale, for large scale retailers or manufacturers in the direct-to-consumer channel, as these businesses, typically, have more complex customer processes to manage.

The launch of CXP follows news that Emporix has been named a member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. The name stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless.

