As a global coffee bean import platform, CONTINUUM (CTN) introduces the first blockchain-based service that checks coffee bean information in real time through an application. Its native token CTN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CONTINUUM

CONTINUUM, together with the Guatemalan government, is planning to launch the world's first blockchain-based service that checks coffee bean information in real time through an application.

Through this application, users will be able to check everything about coffee production in real time, such as Guatemala's coffee production, quality level, price inquiry, production statistics, shipment, and notification service in real time. All coffee bean related process can be tracked, including stripping and picking, mechanized harvesting, hulling, roasting, etc.

In addition to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, which are neighboring countries, also want to participate in the CONTINUUM platform. CONTINUUM's blockchain platform will develop into an integrated management system for South American coffee beans, and will increase its value through system use agreements with global coffee brands.

The eco-system participants of CONTINUUM can use the digital ledger data entered by the coffee bean producers of the 3 countries to collect versatile data and publicize standards, creating data that can be participated and contributed by anyone. In relation, the history information of the distribution of big data based on the coffee bean tracking can be provided to companies as a paid service.

Building a new digital future, CONTINUUM activates the ecosystem with tokenized points by introducing blockchain in the 'CONTINUUM REWARD' service and allows producers to manage information on beans in the cloud and send blockchain-based distribution history information to enable system and user authentication and security tracking system with ID and encryption algorithms. It also validates data on customer points that are utility tokens and records all the information on the blockchain.

About CTN Token

CTN is the native utility token of CONTINUUM ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, CTN has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 40% will be used for service operation, 10% is allocated to the team, 20% is allocated for marketing and rewards, 15% will be used for R&D, and the remaining 5% is allocated for building the ecosystem.

The CTN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the CONTINUUM investment can easily buy and sell CTN token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CTN token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

