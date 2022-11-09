Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - MetaTora Corp. presents a new kind of VTuber and Virtual Influencer, which belong to the new generation. Manav Golecha, the co-founder of the company, shared his vision of this innovative project and the way it could impact the market.

The company set the priorities in accordance to build one of the most competitive web3 animation studios on the international market. The goal is to present new and exciting characters, which inhabit virtual interconnected worlds.





MetaTora spent a lot of time and energy in order to create virtual influencers for using them via various applications. It is important to clarify what a virtual influencer means for better understanding. MetaTora created unique digital characters thanks to advanced and progressive web graphics software. The goal is to make a virtual personality popular on all social media platforms for engaging them in marketing, advertisement, and promotional campaigns.

MetaTora has many achievements as the team works hard on creating an innovative and unique avatar ecosystem. The goal is to represent the same experiences that normally happen in real life, movies, and sports activities. The company created the pioneer virtual avatar for presenting the next wave of decentralized social media trends. MetaTora wants to help clients to be able to access their virtual avatars via all social media platforms. As soon as a client makes the choice, monetization can start immediately.

MetaTora has all the tools to build virtual influencers of the highest quality. The company has a wide arsenal of advanced web tools, such as Maya, Blender, and Metahuman Unreal Engine, which permit the team to achieve stunning results thanks to the usage of advanced motion capture technology. It is interesting to see how it mimics all the basic movements of humans onto virtual characters. The best thing about the creative process is that every character of a virtual influencer or VTuber has a unique appearance and personality. They are based on the typical human perspective. Characters must look very realistic for being used on popular social media platforms. They can help to make marketing, PR, and ad campaigns more progressive and resultative. Virtual influencers can be brand ambassadors and target the youngest generation.

The co-founder of MetaTora claimed that many clients are interested in using virtual influencers and VTubers as their brand ambassadors. They can easily engage in many corporate activities and campaigns. Such virtual characters are flexible and reliable; a new solution for marketing and promotional needs.

MetaTora is the leader in the market for building virtual influencers and engaging them in many promotional campaigns. The team is working on expanding the number of virtual characters for better choice and diversity.

VTubers, virtual influencers, and other virtual characters have obvious commercial benefits for many companies. They engage people and make the competition in the market even more challenging. MetaTora encourages companies and startups to start using this stunning option to promote sponsor content and attract new clients.

