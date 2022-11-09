Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - MetaTora Corp. announces web3 animation studio to build 1st generation characters of Virtual Influencers and VTubers. The Company is currently raising seed funding to hire animators to build out the character ecosystem to engineer a new form of marketing.





Metatora builds virtual influencers using various tools like Blender, Maya and Metahuman and they use motion capture technology to mimic the movements of a human onto the virtual characters. Metatora is hiring interns and art school graduates who are familiar with the fast changing landscape of character creation.

It's a new form of storytelling as these characters have a personality based on a first-person perspective of the world, and made available on media platforms for the purpose of marketing and creating creative content.

It's the new-wave as more and more brands are interested in using virtual influencers as their brand ambassador as they are more reliable and trustworthy. Metatora is building their first generation characters that are very human-like and they will expand into other worldly characters in the future.

"In my personal experience, Virtual influencers have a higher engagement rate than human influencers, making them a lucrative option for brands to sponsor content. They can create sponsored content that encourages fans to engage with the brand. The commercial opportunities for virtual influencers will only continue to expand as web3 grows. Virtual influencers can be at the forefront of all metaverses where fans can have immersive experiences, purchase products, and enjoy exclusive events in the metaverse-all of which are potential financial opportunities for virtual influencers." said Manav Golecha, Co-Founder of MetaTora.

There is also no limit to the creative content that can be created with these animated characters, which can champion a new form of storytelling. Big brands are always looking for new ways to market themselves, and this is one of the innovative solutions for the future.

