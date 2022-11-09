Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription unit (BTU) of Fluicell AB (561/22)

Trading in Fluicell AB paid subscription unit is to cease. The last trading day is November 10, 2022. Short name: FLUI BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018716086 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 269828 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.