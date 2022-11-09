Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG86 ISIN: SE0010831321 Ticker-Symbol: 5J9 
Frankfurt
09.11.22
10:18 Uhr
0,235 Euro
-0,002
-0,84 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUICELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUICELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,26214:17
GlobeNewswire
09.11.2022 | 13:05
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription unit (BTU) of Fluicell AB (561/22)

Trading in Fluicell AB paid subscription unit is to cease. The last trading day
is November 10, 2022. 

Short name:  FLUI BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018716086
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 269828   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
FLUICELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.