Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display/video/CTV advertising - today reported record financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO, stated, "Once again, Perion outperformed the adtech industry - and we believe will continue to do so for the following reasons:

We are leveraging our diversification strategy as advertisers are shifting their direct response budgets from social advertising (mainly Facebook) to search advertising

We are continuously expanding our profit margins, which demonstrates the strategic and economic value of our Intelligent HUB (iHUB)

We are bringing innovation - through SORT™ - in response to advertiser recognition that privacy matters more than ever

We are meeting our clients' objective to enhance their brand equity by increasing user engagement through Perion's High-Impact ad suite."

"This was the eighth consecutive quarter we delivered top and bottom-line double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis," Mr. Gerstel continued. "The 145% year-over-year increase in operating cash flow to nearly $35 million, reflects the significant earnings power of our business model. With a cash position of $390 million at quarter end, we have significant dry powder to execute on our growth strategy, delivering value to shareholders for years to come."

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Media margin increased to 41%, compared with 39% in Q3 2021

Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ex-TAC of 51% vs. 37% last year. This is among the highest in the industry

Video revenue increased by 209% year-over-year, representing 44% of Display Advertising revenue

CTV revenue increased by 134% year-over-year, representing 9% of Display Advertising revenue compared with 5% last year

SORT TM spending increased by 25% over the previous quarter, driven by an 11% increase in the number of customers from 126 to 140

spending increased by 25% over the previous quarter, driven by an 11% increase in the number of customers from 126 to 140 The increase in market adoption of our holistic Video Platform solution continues to deliver strong results: 88% year-over-year increase in the number of Video Platform publishers 67% year-over-year increase in revenue from existing Video Platform publishers

The number of search advertising publishers increased by 60% year-over-year, RPM increased by 42% over the same period

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights(1)

In millions,

except per share data Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Display Advertising Revenue $ 86.8 $ 69.0 +26% $ 236.9 $ 165.1 +43% Search Advertising Revenue $ 71.8 $ 52.0 +38% $ 193.7 $ 155.4 +25% Total Revenue $ 158.6 $ 121.0 +31% $ 430.6 $ 320.5 +34% GAAP Net Income $ 25.6 $ 10.6 +141% $ 60.5 $ 21.0 +188% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 29.9 $ 15.4 +94% $ 75.1 $ 34.7 +117% Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.0 $ 17.6 +87% $ 84.1 $ 40.7 +107% Adjusted EBITDA to Revenue ex-TAC 51% 37% 47% 32% Net Cash from Operations $ 34.7 $ 14.2 +145% $ 83.9 $ 42.3 +99% GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.28 +89% $ 1.27 $ 0.57 +123% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.40 +53% $ 1.56 $ 0.93 +68%

(1) See below reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures.

Outlook for 2022

Mr. Gerstel concluded, "Given our strong performance and our sustainable and predictable business model, we are increasing our guidance for 2022 substantially."

In millions 2021 Prior 2022 Guidance Current 2022 Guidance YoY Growth %1 Revenue $478.5 $620-$640 $630-$635 32%1 Adjusted EBITDA $69.6 $102+ $120+ 72%1 Adjusted EBITDA to Revenue ex-TAC 37% 41% 46%1

(1) Calculated at revenue guidance midpoint and Adjusted EBITDA of $120 million

Financial Comparison for the Third Quarter of 2022

Revenue: Revenue increased by 31% to $158.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $121.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Display Advertising revenue increased by 26% year-over-year, accounting for 55% of total revenue. This is primarily due to 209% growth in video, now representing 44% of Display Advertising revenue compared with 18% in the third quarter of 2021, 134% growth in CTV revenue, which represents 9% of Display Advertising revenue, as well as a 10% increase in average deal size and a 9% increase in the number of clients for high impact solutions. The number of SORTTM customers increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter to 140, and SORTTM customers' spending during the period increased by 25%, representing 17% of Display Advertising revenue compared with 14% in the previous quarter. Search Advertising revenue increased by 38% year-over-year, accounting for 45% of revenue, primarily due to a 42% increase in RPM and a 60% increase in the number of publishers.

Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC"): TAC amounted to $93.6 million, or 59% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $73.6 million, or 61% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in media margin was primarily due to a favorable product mix of ad formats and the iHUB contribution.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis, net income increased by 141% to $25.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $29.9 million, or 19% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $15.4 million, or 13% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $33.0 million, or 21% of revenue (and 51% of revenue ex-TAC), in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $17.6 million, or 15% of revenue (and 37% of revenue ex-TAC), in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash and Cash Flow from Operations: As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits amounted to $390.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was $34.7 million, compared with $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET today. Call details:

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising. These channels are brought together by Perion's intelligent Hub, which integrates the company's business assets from both sides of the open Web, providing significant benefit to its brands and publisher customers.

For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, retention and acquisition related expenses, revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses) associated with ASC-842, as well as changes in fair value of earnout contingent consideration. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements. Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("Revenue ex-TAC") presents revenue reduced by traffic acquisition costs, reflecting that a portion of our revenue must be directly passed to publishers or advertisers and presents our revenue excluding such items.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required for such presentation without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should", "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, changes in applicable laws and regulations as well as industry self-regulation, data breaches, cyber-attacks and other similar incidents, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Display Advertising $ 86,779 $ 68,980 $ 236,933 $ 165,146 Search Advertising 71,836 52,049 193,653 155,377 Total Revenue 158,615 121,029 430,586 320,523 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue 7,540 6,284 21,014 17,879 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 93,625 73,590 250,555 194,676 Research and development 7,766 8,630 25,135 26,103 Selling and marketing 12,591 12,926 39,884 36,410 General and administrative 3,793 5,295 15,927 14,055 Depreciation and amortization 3,704 1,922 10,097 6,299 Total Costs and Expenses 129,019 108,647 362,612 295,422 Income from Operations 29,596 12,382 67,974 25,101 Financial expense (income), net (1,019) 11 (2,526) 116 Income before Taxes on income 30,615 12,371 70,500 24,985 Taxes on income 5,033 1,749 9,952 3,974 Net Income $ 25,582 $ 10,622 $ 60,548 $ 21,011 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.31 $ 1.36 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.28 $ 1.27 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares Basic 45,146,639 34,567,551 44,544,483 33,605,215 Diluted 47,997,745 37,865,732 47,560,112 36,866,637

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,355 $ 104,446 Restricted cash 1,042 1,089 Short-term bank deposits 219,000 217,200 Accounts receivable, net 99,862 115,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,587 8,075 Total Current Assets 501,846 446,171 Long-Term Assets: Property and equipment, net 3,766 4,211 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,175 11,578 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 250,179 245,965 Deferred taxes 2,955 5,228 Other assets 68 79 Total Long-Term Assets 266,143 267,061 Total Assets $ 767,989 $ 713,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 110,672 $ 107,730 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,376 40,331 Short-term operating lease liability 3,200 3,615 Deferred revenue 2,098 3,852 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 34,571 38,179 Total Current Liabilities 179,917 193,707 Long-Term Liabilities: Payment obligation related to acquisition 32,966 33,250 Long-term operating lease liability 6,805 9,774 Other long-term liabilities 9,265 9,541 Total Long-Term Liabilities 49,036 52,565 Total Liabilities 228,953 246,272 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 389 375 Additional paid-in capital 508,946 496,154 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,406) (128) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 32,109 (28,439) Total Shareholders' Equity 539,036 466,960 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 767,989 $ 713,232

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 25,582 $ 10,622 $ 60,548 $ 21,011 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,704 1,922 10,097 6,299 Stock-based compensation expense 3,236 1,744 8,365 3,733 Foreign currency translation (64) (18) (238) (107) Accrued interest, net (825) (53) (2,006) (220) Deferred taxes, net 1,575 (478) 1,327 (183) Accrued severance pay, net (831) 135 (328) 333 Gain from sale of property and equipment (5) - (10) (11) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,300 301 6,194 11,415 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,672 $ 14,175 $ 83,949 $ 42,270 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (349) (141) (779) (495) Short-term deposits, net 31,600 23,000 (1,800) (47,300) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (9,570) (3,438) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 31,251 $ 22,859 $ (12,149) $ (51,233) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares in private placement, net - - - 60,960 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 3,147 1,069 4,441 4,940 Payments of contingent consideration - - (9,091) - Repayment of long-term loans - - - (8,333) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 3,147 $ 1,069 $ (4,650) $ 57,567 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (110) (46) (288) (49) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 68,960 38,057 66,862 48,555 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 103,437 59,376 105,535 48,878 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 172,397 $ 97,433 $ 172,397 $ 97,433

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Net Income $ 25,582 $ 10,622 $ 60,548 $ 21,011 Stock-based compensation 3,236 1,744 8,365 3,733 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,295 1,370 8,896 4,068 Retention and other related to M&A related expenses 288 1,561 1,518 5,527 Changes in FV of Earnout contingent consideration (3,816) - (3,816) - Foreign exchange losses (gains) associated with ASC-842 (80) 6 (824) (207) Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration 342 136 602 476 Taxes on the above items 1,067 (54) (145) 92 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 29,914 $ 15,385 $ 75,144 $ 34,700 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 29,914 $ 15,385 $ 75,144 $ 34,700 Taxes on income 3,966 1,803 10,097 3,882 Financial income, net (1,281) (131) (2,304) (153) Depreciation 409 552 1,201 2,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,008 $ 17,609 $ 84,138 $ 40,660 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 1.56 $ 0.93 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,873,796 38,428,524 48,112,823 37,206,600

