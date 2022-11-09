MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Bright Health Group continued to deliver against our financial targets in the Third Quarter and we have confidence in our improved guidance for the year," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health Group. "Our Medicare Advantage and NeueHealth businesses continued to outperform our expectations in the quarter. With our strengthened capital position and transition to a more focused business model, we expect to reach Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023 and continue to drive our differentiated Fully Aligned Care Model."

Key Metrics

As of September 30, 2022 2021 Consumer and Patient Metrics Bright HealthCare Commercial Consumers 1,025,000 600,000 Medicare Advantage Consumers 125,000 110,000 NeueHealth Value-Based Patients 520,000 170,000

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 1,632,292 $ 1,078,657 $ 5,044,495 $ 3,067,055 Medical Cost Ratio (1) 90.6 % 103.0 % 87.9 % 90.3 % Operating Cost Ratio 18.2 % 28.7 % 22.3 % 25.4 % GAAP Net Loss (2) $ (259,361 ) $ (296,722 ) $ (691,320 ) $ (364,990 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (82,929 ) $ (292,176 ) $ (352,620 ) $ (399,769 )

(1) Medical Cost Ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, include a 140 basis point and 540 basis point, respectively, unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs. Medical Cost Ratio for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, include a 200 basis point and 420 basis point, respectively, unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs. (2) GAAP Net Loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 includes Goodwill impairment of $74.2 million and Intangibles Assets impairment of $42.6 million. GAAP Net Loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes Goodwill impairment of $74.2 million and Intangibles Assets impairment of $49.3 million. The Goodwill and Intangible Assets impairments are primarily due to macro and strategic factors. See the table at the end of this release for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure used in the table above.

Financial Outlook

For full year 2022, Bright Health Group is providing the following guidance and commentary:

Bright Health Group's total Revenue is expected to be $6.8 billion with an expected enterprise Medical Cost Ratio between 90% and 92%.

On a segment basis, Bright HealthCare combined Commercial and Medicare Advantage end-of-year membership is expected to be over 1,000,000, while NeueHealth Revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion.

Intercompany Revenue elimination, comprised of payments from Bright HealthCare to NeueHealth for managing patient care and for network services, is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be a loss of between $500.0 million and $700.0 million†.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Bright Health Group will discuss the Company's results, strategy, and outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Bright Health Group will host a live webcast of this conference call which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (investors.brighthealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site. This earnings release and the Form 8-K filed November 9, 2022, can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group is a technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company that organizes and operates networks of affiliate care providers to be successful at managing population risk. We focus on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through our Fully Aligned Care Model in Florida, Texas and California, some of the largest markets in healthcare where 26% of the U.S. aging population call home. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

Notes

† A reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA, which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, transaction costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of equity securities, contract termination costs, restructuring costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "project," "forecast," "estimates," "projections," "outlook," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding our plans and expectations with respect to Bright Health Group, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to quickly and efficiently wind down our IFP businesses and MA businesses outside of California; our ability to accurately estimate and effectively manage the costs relating to changes in our businesses offerings and models; a delay or inability to withdraw regulated capital from our subsidiaries; a lack of acceptance or slow adoption of our business model; our ability to retain existing consumers and expand consumer enrollment; our ability to obtain and accurately assess, code, and report Individual and Family Plan and Medicare Advantage risk adjustment factor scores for consumers; our ability to contract with care providers and arrange for the provision of quality care; our ability to accurately estimate our medical expenses, effectively manage our costs and claims liabilities or appropriately price our products and charge premiums; our ability to obtain claims information timely and accurately; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the risks associated with our reliance on third-party providers to operate our business; the impact of modifications or changes to the U.S. health insurance markets; our ability to manage the growth of our business; our ability to operate, update or implement our technology platform and other information technology systems; our ability to retain key executives; our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the occurrence of severe weather events, catastrophic health events, natural or man-made disasters, and social and political conditions or civil unrest; our ability to prevent and contain data security incidents and the impact of data security incidents on our members, patients, employees and financial results; our ability to comply with requirements to maintain effective internal controls; our ability to adapt to the new risks associated with our expansion into Direct Contracting; and the other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K (including all amendments to those reports) and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets ? ? ? Current assets: ? ? ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,605,525 $ 1,061,179 Short-term investments 299,897 193,835 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,129 and $4,074, respectively 120,489 113,474 Direct contracting performance year receivable 234,776 — Prepaids and other current assets 377,214 291,712 Total current assets 2,637,901 ? 1,660,200 Other assets: ? ? ? Long-term investments 865,677 675,192 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 47,938 38,344 Goodwill 761,285 835,140 Intangible assets, net 263,265 343,860 Other non-current assets 36,061 45,603 Total other assets 1,974,226 ? 1,938,139 Total assets $ 4,612,127 ? $ 3,598,339 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) ? ? ? Current liabilities: ? ? ? Medical costs payable $ 975,126 ? $ 817,975 Accounts payable 111,272 ? 118,140 Unearned revenue 195,892 ? 53,295 Risk adjustment payable 1,308,959 ? 931,170 Direct contracting performance year obligation 155,145 — Short-term borrowings 303,947 155,000 Other current liabilities 201,014 ? 207,238 Total current liabilities 3,251,355 ? 2,282,818 Other liabilities 33,121 ? 41,994 Total liabilities 3,284,476 ? 2,324,812 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) ? ? ? Redeemable noncontrolling interests 211,026 ? 128,407 Series A redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in 2022 and 2021; 750,000 and — shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 747,481 ? — Shareholders' equity (deficit): ? Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2022 and 2021; 629,915,081 and 628,622,872 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 63 ? 63 Additional paid-in capital 2,939,820 ? 2,861,243 Accumulated deficit (2,476,822 ) ? (1,700,851 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,917 ) ? (3,335 ) Treasury Stock (12,000 ) ? (12,000 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 369,144 ? 1,145,120 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 4,612,127 ? $ 3,598,339

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) ? Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ? 2022 ? 2021 2022 ? 2021 Revenue: ? ? ? ? Premium revenue $ 1,463,011 $ 1,020,233 $ 4,580,790 $ 2,922,950 Direct contracting revenue 145,433 — 465,435 — Service revenue 12,117 11,079 37,390 31,602 Investment income (loss) 11,731 47,345 (39,120 ) 112,503 Total revenue 1,632,292 ? 1,078,657 5,044,495 ? 3,067,055 Operating expenses: ? ? ? ? ? ? Medical costs 1,456,862 1,050,943 4,435,624 2,640,143 Operating costs 297,445 309,790 1,122,964 779,090 Goodwill impairment 74,165 — 74,165 — Intangible assets impairment 42,611 — 49,331 — Depreciation and amortization 13,904 14,205 40,173 25,981 Total operating expenses 1,884,987 ? 1,374,938 5,722,257 ? 3,445,214 Operating loss (252,695 ) ? (296,281 ) (677,762 ) ? (378,159 ) Interest expense 4,905 1,594 6,435 6,282 Other income (2 ) (1,226 ) (784 ) (1,226 ) Loss before income taxes (257,598 ) ? (296,649 ) (683,413 ) ? (383,215 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,763 73 7,907 (18,225 ) Net loss (259,361 ) ? (296,722 ) (691,320 ) ? (364,990 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (46,710 ) (3,942 ) (84,651 ) (5,354 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (9,684 ) — (28,083 ) — Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (315,755 ) ? $ (300,664 ) $ (804,054 ) ? $ (370,344 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.50 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.19 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 629,718 630,378 629,231 312,294

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: ? ? ? Net loss $ (691,320 ) ? $ (370,344 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: ? ? ? Depreciation and amortization 40,173 25,981 Impairment of intangible assets 49,331 — Impairment of goodwill 74,165 — Share-based compensation 77,263 43,234 Deferred income taxes 1,590 (17,946 ) Unrealized gains on equity securities 58,821 (109,012 ) Other, net 9,612 14,555 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,015 ) (18,683 ) Direct contracting performance year receivable (234,776 ) — Other assets (77,551 ) (86,836 ) Medical cost payable 157,151 342,531 Risk adjustment payable 377,789 359,257 Accounts payable and other liabilities (21,188 ) 53,853 Unearned revenue 142,597 (3,476 ) Direct contracting performance year obligation 155,145 — Net cash provided by operating activities 111,787 ? 233,114 Cash flows from investing activities: ? ? ? Purchases of investments (1,422,025 ) (736,838 ) Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments 980,763 536,110 Purchases of property and equipment (21,579 ) (20,682 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (310 ) (431,718 ) Net cash used in investing activities (463,151 ) ? (653,128 ) Cash flows from financing activities: ? ? ? Net proceeds from short-term borrowings 148,947 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 747,481 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,314 10,581 Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (2,032 ) — Payments for debt issuance costs — (3,391 ) Proceeds from IPO — 887,328 Payments for IPO offering costs — (6,686 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 895,710 ? 887,832 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 544,346 ? 467,818 Cash and cash equivalents?-?beginning of year $ 1,061,179 ? $ 488,371

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Bright HealthCare - Commercial Three Months Ended Nine months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, September 30, Statements of income (loss) data: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 976,568 $ 625,926 $ 3,085,066 $ 1,930,925 Investment income 6,849 1,058 13,103 3,386 Total revenue 983,417 626,984 3,098,169 1,934,311 Operating costs Medical costs 896,645 673,679 2,646,265 1,682,380 Operating costs 161,913 181,808 701,374 465,680 Goodwill impairment 4,148 — 4,148 — Intangible assets impairment — — 6,720 — Depreciation and amortization — 145 145 290 Total operating costs 1,062,706 855,632 3,358,652 2,148,350 Operating loss $ (79,289 ) $ (228,648 ) $ (260,483 ) $ (214,039 ) Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) 91.8 % 107.6 % 85.8 % 87.1 %

Medicare Advantage Three Months Ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30, September 30, Statements of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 408,939 $ 368,599 $ 1,258,846 $ 929,374 Investment income 36 29 83 105 Total revenue 408,975 368,628 1,258,929 929,479 Operating costs Medical costs 362,527 345,402 1,157,528 905,816 Operating costs 43,291 50,434 127,986 119,111 Goodwill impairment 70,017 — 70,017 — Depreciation and amortization 4,416 3,781 13,291 9,903 Total operating costs 480,251 399,617 1,368,822 1,034,830 Operating loss $ (71,276 ) $ (30,989 ) $ (109,893 ) $ (105,351 ) Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) 88.7 % 93.7 % 92.0 % 97.5 %

NeueHealth Three Months Ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30, September 30, Statements of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Premium revenue $ 328,135 $ 156,990 $ 1,059,597 $ 221,836 Direct Contracting revenue 145,433 — 465,435 — Service revenue 23,615 19,556 72,387 54,809 Investment income (loss) 4,846 46,258 (52,306 ) 109,012 Total revenue 502,029 222,804 1,545,113 385,657 Operating costs Medical costs 447,604 163,279 1,453,985 211,176 Operating costs 42,448 38,650 133,926 86,008 Intangible assets impairment 42,611 — 42,611 — Depreciation and amortization 6,913 9,563 20,572 14,362 Total operating costs 539,576 211,492 1,651,094 311,546 Operating loss $ (37,547 ) $ 11,312 $ (105,981 ) $ 74,111 Medical Cost Ratio (MCR) 94.5 % 104.0 % 95.3 % 95.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for the impact of impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, acquisition and financing-related transaction costs, share-based compensation, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of equity securities, contract termination costs and restructuring costs. This non-GAAP measure has been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe it assists management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes this measure is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (259,361 ) $ (296,722 ) $ (691,320 ) $ (364,990 ) Interest expense 4,905 1,594 6,435 6,282 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,763 73 7,907 (18,225 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,904 14,205 40,173 25,981 Goodwill impairment 74,165 — 74,165 — Intangible assets impairment 42,611 — 49,331 — Transaction costs (a) 7 448 417 5,598 Share-based compensation expense (b) 24,122 24,180 77,263 43,234 Change in fair value of equity securities (c) 12,189 (46,258 ) 69,340 (109,012 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (d) — 304 — 1,363 Contract termination costs (e) — 10,000 1,241 10,000 Restructuring costs (f) 2,766 — 12,428 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (82,929 ) $ (292,176 ) $ (352,620 ) $ (399,769 )

(a) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to business combinations and certain costs associated with our initial public offering. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (b) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (c) Beginning in 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of changes in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. The comparable period in 2021 has been recast to exclude changes in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. (d) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period. (e) Represents amounts paid for early termination of existing vendor contracts. (f) Restructuring costs represents severance costs as part of a workforce reduction in 2022 and impairment of capitalized software as a result of our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Stephen Hagan

IR@brighthealthgroup.com

Media Contact:

media@brighthealthgroup.com