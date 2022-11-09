Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), today announced that Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14-15, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 11:00 AM E.T.

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j9ydZtXXQa-kSxW_YnXV7A

About ME2C Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com.

