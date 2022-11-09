Asahi Kasei plans construction of new alkaline water electrolysis test plant for hydrogen production by early 2024.

Tests to be conducted around responsiveness to power fluctuation of renewable energy sources and module malfunctions during operation, which facilitates verification and improves apparatus design, operation methods and control technology.

Asahi Kasei has been conducting trials around hydrogen production with NEDO since 2020.

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, has started the construction of an alkaline water electrolysis pilot test plant for hydrogen production at its Kawasaki Works location in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Construction and operation of the plant is supported by the "Green Innovation Fund" of Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the end of October 2022. Start of operation is targeted in early 2024 following construction work, equipment installation and trial operation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005112/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

For the sustainable large-scale production of hydrogen, it is essential for electrolysis equipment to be compatible with fluctuating electrical power input generated from renewable energy sources, like wind or solar power. To solve this issue, Asahi Kasei will introduce a pilot plant comprising several "Aqualizer" electrolyzer modules to perform various trial operations regarding responsiveness to power fluctuation and long-term durability in Kawasaki.

The system features a changeable configuration with 1-4 water electrolysis modules of 0.8 MW. Utilizing multiple modules, the behavior of equipment under various conditions can be replicated, such as the case where one module malfunctions during operation, or the case of low output operation at night. This facilitates verification and improvement of apparatus design, operation methods and control technology.

Furthermore, the "Aqualizer" electrolyzer is designed to replicate fluctuating output of renewable energy. Since renewable sources provide unstable power output, water electrolysis equipment needs to be highly responsive to fluctuations. As the equipment is designed to simulate such fluctuations, it enables verification of compatibility with renewable energy and coordination with the power system.

Hydrogen-related business defined as strategic growth field

Hydrogen-related business is one of Asahi Kasei's "10 Growth Gears" (GG10), businesses to lead the next phase of growth in fields of focus as part of its medium-term management plan 2024 focused on the theme "Be a Trailblazer." Asahi Kasei is currently advancing its hydrogen-related business centered on the alkaline water electrolysis system for hydrogen production developed utilizing its experience and expertise gained with the membrane process for chlor-alkali electrolysis.

Asahi Kasei installed a large 10 MW-scale alkaline water electrolysis system at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) as part of a project led by Japan's NEDO and performed several trial operations since 2020. Based on the technological achievements obtained at FH2R, Asahi Kasei plans to commercialize a larger-scale alkaline water electrolysis system comprising multiple 10 MW modules by 2025.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005112/en/

Contacts:

Company North America:

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

Jon Todd

39475 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 201, Novi, MI 48377

E-mail: AKA-info@ak-america.com

Company Europe:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

E-mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu