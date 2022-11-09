Majuro, Marshall Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Cryptocurrency users now have an easier way to spend their digital assets with the upcoming launch of the exeno store within the Binance App. exeno and Binance Pay have joined forces to bring exeno's brand-name store and its products to the Binance App as a Mini Program. Users will be able to browse the exeno store with ease and make purchases using Binance Pay as their payment method instantly from within the Binance App.

This partnership between Binance Pay and exeno presents a unique opportunity for users to conveniently shop for high-quality products while utilizing the secure and seamless features of the Binance App and Binance Pay. With this move, exeno is cementing its position as a leader in crypto commerce (c-commerce).

The partnership allows exeno to offer its users powerful features directly within the Binance app. The application provides a gateway to a global audience of millions and gains exposure to the enthusiastic crypto community on Binance.

This partnership truly benefits both companies and users; since it offers a seamless and streamlined experience for using crypto and instilling it as an everyday lifestyle.

With this partnership, exeno will be able to offer a wide range of additional features and services that enhance the user experience and make it easier than ever to navigate the financial markets. Gary Szlatiner, Chief Growth Officer of exeno stated that, "We are excited about the potential of this partnership and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Binance in the future. This will truly enhance the potential of cryptocurrency by taking it to a whole new level of mass adoption and integrating it with e-commerce."

About Binance Mini Program

The Binance Mini Program feature of Binance Marketplace provides tools for developers to expand their reach and tap into the global crypto market. The marketplace allows companies to showcase their business directly within the Binance App, providing exposure to a million potential users.

And with the Mini Program feature, developers can develop JavaScript programs using REACT and manage them through the Mini Program Portal. This offers a unique opportunity to join a thriving community and boost a business's success.

Binance Mini Program has benefited many other businesses. exeno store is the next prominent business to be featured on the Binance App.

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App. Binance Pay allows users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring special handling fees for using crypto. To date, Binance Pay has recorded over $12 billion in total volume spanning 17 million transactions, more than 7,000 merchants, and millions of users.

About the Exeno Store

The exeno store is an intuitive platform where you can purchase everything from smartphones to perfumes using only crypto. And with worldwide delivery and omnichannel customer support, exeno store makes shopping convenient and secure.

But exeno's commitment to revolutionizing crypto commerce doesn't stop there - the exeno team is currently developing the world's first peer-to-peer crypto-only marketplace, bringing c-commerce to a new level.

exeno store is a part of the exeno ecosystem, which consists of exeno coin (EXN), and the upcoming Screx payment solution.

About Exeno

exeno is merging the e-commerce world with blockchain technology and has become a leader within the crypto commerce ("c-commerce") space. It uses the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies to lead e-commerce to a Web3-based reality. As a result, exeno offers innovative tools and solutions that make online shopping and crypto payments faster, more secure, and more adaptable. By joining the exeno ecosystem, you and your company can keep up with the changing world and benefit from the best technology.

