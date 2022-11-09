Regulatory News:

9 November 2022

SEGRO plc (the 'Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Linda Yueh, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered PLC with effect from 1 January 2023.

