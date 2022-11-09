Olaplex Holdings, Inc.: OLAPLEX Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) ("OLAPLEX" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



For the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter 2021:

Net sales increased 9.2% to $176.5 million; Net sales decreased 4.3% in the United States and increased 27.8% internationally By channel: Specialty Retail increased 60.1% to $74.2 million; Professional declined 16.0% to $63.0 million; Direct-To-Consumer declined 2.6% to $39.3 million;

Net income increased 7.4% and adjusted net income decreased 1.6%;

Diluted EPS was $0.09 for the third quarter 2022, as compared to $0.08 for the third quarter 2021;

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.11 for the third quarter 2022, as compared to $0.11 for the third quarter 2021

JuE Wong, OLAPLEX's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our third quarter performance was in line with the preliminary estimates provided in our business update in October 2022. In response to the moderating sales growth trends, we are taking actions that we believe will strengthen our forecasting capabilities and accelerate demand for Olaplex products. The successful execution of these initiatives is expected to drive new customer acquisition and maintain our strong customer retention rates. More broadly, we believe that the fundamental competitive advantages of our business remain intact and that we are well-positioned to capitalize on a broad and exciting range of future growth opportunities."

Third Quarter Highlights

(Dollars in $000's, except per share data) Quarter to Date Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Net Sales $ 176,454 $ 161,624 9.2% Gross Profit $ 129,828 $ 127,482 1.8% Gross Profit Margin 73.6 % 78.9 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 132,604 $ 129,162 2.7% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 75.1 % 79.9 % SG&A $ 30,807 $ 30,257 1.8% Adjusted SG&A $ 28,397 $ 22,194 27.9% Net Income $ 60,763 $ 56,591 7.4% Adjusted Net Income $ 73,272 $ 74,434 (1.6)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,037 $ 106,842 (4.5)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 57.8 % 66.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.08 12.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.11 —% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 691,257,654 690,711,782

Nine Months Highlights

(Dollars in $000's, except per share data) Year to Date Nine Months

Year to Date

2022 Nine Months

Year to Date

2021 % Change Net Sales $ 573,553 $ 431,867 32.8% Gross Profit $ 427,463 $ 341,609 25.1% Gross Profit Margin 74.5 % 79.1 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 438,512 $ 348,008 26.0% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 76.5 % 80.6 % SG&A $ 79,232 $ 75,323 5.2% Adjusted SG&A $ 73,399 $ 49,572 48.1% Net Income $ 210,439 $ 151,473 38.9% Adjusted Net Income $ 263,451 $ 204,257 29.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 361,494 $ 298,106 21.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 63.0 % 69.0 % Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.22 36.4% Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.30 26.7% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 691,585,787 689,108,272

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). For more information about how we use these non-GAAP financial measures in our business, the limitations of these measures, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $249.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $186.4 million as of December 31, 2021. Inventory at the end of the third quarter 2022 was $151.3 million, compared to $98.4 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt, net of current portion was $655.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $738.1 million as of the end of December 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company re-affirmed its updated guidance for fiscal year 2022 on net sales, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as initially disclosed by the Company on October 18, 2022 and as set forth below.

For Fiscal 2022: (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Actual % change

(based on mid-point)



Net Sales $704 - $711 $598 +18% Adjusted Net Income* $303 - $307 $276 +11% Adjusted EBITDA* $425 - $431 $409 +5%

*Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Assuming fiscal 2022 sales at the midpoint of the range reflected in the net sales guidance above, the Company's implied expectation for net sales growth by channel and geography in the three months ending December 31, 2022 ("fourth quarter") as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 remains consistent with its disclosure on October 18, 2022. Further, the Company expects the inventory rebalancing across certain of its customers, as noted in that October 18, 2022 disclosure, to normalize by the end of the first quarter 2023.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called "bond-building," the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand's products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "intend," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "target," "predict," "project," "seek" and similar expressions as they relate to us. These forward-looking statements address various matters including: the Company's financial position and operating results, including financial guidance for fiscal year 2022; inventory rebalancing across certain of its customers and the timing related thereto; business plans and objectives, including the Company's plan to respond to moderating sales growth trends; the Company's initiatives to drive customer acquisition and maintain customer retention; and growth and expansion opportunities and the growth and resiliency of the global premium hair care industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategies and expansion opportunities; increased competition causing the Company to reduce the prices of its products or to increase significantly its marketing efforts in order to avoid losing market share; impacts on the Company's business due to the sensitivity of its business to unfavorable economic and business conditions; the Company's dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of its net sales; the Company's ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image and expand its brand awareness; the Company's ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for its products; the Company's ability to attract new customers and encourage consumer spending across its product portfolio; changes in consumer preferences or changes in demand for hair care products or other products the Company may develop; the Company's ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manage its supply chain, including obtaining and maintaining shipping distribution and raw materials at favorable pricing; the Company's relationships with and the performance of distributors and retailers who sell its products to hair care professionals and other customers; the impact of material cost increases and other inflation and the Company's ability to pass on such increases to customers; the Company's ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell future products; the Company's ability to anticipate and effectively respond to market trends, including with respect to new product introductions; the Company's ability to successfully implement new or additional marketing efforts; the Company's ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; regulatory changes and developments affecting the Company's current and future products; the Company's existing and any future indebtedness, including the Company's ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under its credit agreement to which it will remain subject to until maturity, and the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; increasing cost of debt and the Company's ability to service its existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and its growth opportunities; impacts on the Company's business from political, regulatory, economic, trade, and other risks associated with operating internationally including volatility in currency exchange rates, and imposition of tariffs; the Company's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for its products, as well as the Company's ability to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; impacts on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 8, 2022, as well as the other information the Company files with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance GAAP, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A and adjusted diluted EPS. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance and facilitate internal comparisons of its historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of the Company's business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating its operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, net; (2) income tax provision; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) share-based compensation expense; (5) non-ordinary inventory adjustments; (6) non-ordinary costs and fees; (7) non-ordinary legal costs; (8) non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs; and (9) as applicable, Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustments. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales. The Company calculates adjusted net income as net income, adjusted to exclude: (1) amortization of intangible assets (excluding software); (2) non-ordinary costs and fees; (3) non-ordinary legal costs; (4) non-ordinary inventory adjustments; (5) share-based compensation expense; (6) non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs; (7) Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment; and (8) tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculates adjusted basic and diluted EPS as adjusted net income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding respectively. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude: (1) non-ordinary inventory adjustments and (2) amortization of patented formulations pertaining to the acquisition of the Olaplex, LLC business in 2020 by certain investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corporation and other investors (the "Acquisition"). The Company calculates adjusted gross profit margin by dividing adjusted gross profit by net sales. The Company calculates adjusted SG&A as SG&A, adjusted to exclude: (1) share-based compensation expense; (2) non-ordinary legal costs, (3) non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs; and (4) non-ordinary costs and fees.

Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Equivalents" located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. The Company is not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, a reconciliation of the guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure that would be necessary for such reconciliations, including (a) income tax related accruals in respect of certain one-time items, (b) costs related to potential debt or equity transactions, and (c) other non-recurring expenses that cannot reasonably be estimated in advance. These adjustments are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors that are beyond the Company's control and as a result it is also unable to predict their probable significance. Therefore, because management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results in accordance with GAAP, it is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures included in its fiscal 2022 guidance.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,399 $ 186,388 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,976 and $8,231 93,286 40,779 Inventory 151,283 98,399 Other current assets 3,277 9,621 Total current assets 497,245 335,187 Property and equipment, net 614 747 Intangible assets, net 1,007,267 1,043,344 Goodwill 168,300 168,300 Deferred taxes, net 12,876 8,344 Other assets 10,498 4,500 Total assets $ 1,696,800 $ 1,560,422 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,126 $ 19,167 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,031 17,332 Accrued sales and income taxes 16,096 12,144 Current portion of long-term debt 6,750 20,112 Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement 16,557 4,157 Total current liabilities 88,560 72,912 Related Party payable pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement 208,582 225,122 Long-term debt 655,662 738,090 Total liabilities 952,804 1,036,124 Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 649,112,823 and 648,794,041

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 649 648 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 310,193 302,866 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,931 — Retained earnings 431,223 220,784 Total stockholders' equity 743,996 524,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,696,800 $ 1,560,422





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(amounts in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 176,454 $ 161,624 $ 573,553 $ 431,867 Cost of sales: Cost of product (excluding amortization) 45,484 32,462 140,999 83,859 Amortization of patented formulations 1,142 1,680 5,091 6,399 Total cost of sales 46,626 34,142 146,090 90,258 Gross profit 129,828 127,482 427,463 341,609 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 30,807 30,257 79,232 75,323 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,329 10,182 30,890 30,547 Total operating expenses 41,136 40,439 110,122 105,870 Operating income 88,692 87,043 317,341 235,739 Interest expense (10,499 ) (14,987 ) (30,653 ) (46,052 ) Other expense, net Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (18,803 ) — Other expense (2,251 ) (213 ) (3,852 ) (417 ) Total other expense, net (2,251 ) (213 ) (22,655 ) (417 ) Income before provision for income taxes 75,942 71,843 264,033 189,270 Income tax provision 15,179 15,252 53,594 37,797 Net income $ 60,763 $ 56,591 $ 210,439 $ 151,473 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 649,099,780 648,124,642 648,963,625 648,082,081 Diluted 691,257,654 690,711,782 691,585,787 689,108,272 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on derivatives, net of income tax effect $ 1,931 $ — $ 1,931 $ — Total other comprehensive income: 1,931 — 1,931 — Total comprehensive income: $ 62,694 $ 56,591 $ 212,370 $ 151,473





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 210,439 $ 151,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (28,632 ) (21,148 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 181,807 130,325 Net cash used in investing activities (1,712 ) (5,359 ) Net cash used in financing activities (117,084 ) (14,451 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 63,011 110,515 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 186,388 10,964 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 249,399 $ 121,479

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, SG&A and gross profit, as the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share for each of the periods presented.

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 60,763 $ 56,591 $ 210,439 $ 151,473 Income tax provision 15,179 15,252 53,594 37,797 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11,552 11,949 36,214 37,033 Interest expense 10,499 14,987 30,653 46,052 Loss on extinguishment of debt(1) — — 18,803 — Share-based compensation 2,031 1,945 5,454 3,119 Inventory write off and disposal(2) — — 4,324 — Labelling stock write off and disposal(3) 1,634 — 1,634 — Distribution start-up costs(4) 379 — 379 — Non-recurring litigation costs(5) — — — 14,250 Non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs (6) — 6,118 — 8,382 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,037 $ 106,842 $ 361,494 $ 298,106 Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.8 % 66.1 % 63.0 % 69.0 %





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 129,828 $ 127,482 $ 427,463 $ 341,609 Inventory write off and disposal(2) — — 4,324 — Amortization of patented formulations 1,142 1,680 5,091 6,399 Labelling stock write off and disposal(3) 1,634 — 1,634 — Adjusted gross profit $ 132,604 $ 129,162 $ 438,512 $ 348,008 Adjusted gross profit margin 75.1 % 79.9 % 76.5 % 80.6 %





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A SG&A $ 30,807 $ 30,257 $ 79,232 $ 75,323 Share-based compensation (2,031 ) (1,945 ) (5,454 ) (3,119 ) Distribution start-up costs(4) (379 ) — (379 ) — Non-recurring litigation costs(5) — — — (14,250 ) Non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs (6) — (6,118 ) — (8,382 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 28,397 $ 22,194 $ 73,399 $ 49,572





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 60,763 $ 56,591 $ 210,439 $ 151,473 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding software) 11,325 11,862 35,639 36,946 Loss on extinguishment of debt(1) — — 18,803 — Share-based compensation 2,031 1,945 5,454 3,119 Inventory write off and disposal(2) — — 4,324 — Labelling stock write off and disposal(3) 1,634 — 1,634 — Distribution start-up costs(4) 379 — 379 — Non-recurring litigation costs(5) — — — 14,250 Non-capitalizable IPO and strategic transition costs (6) — 6,118 — 8,382 Tax effect of adjustments (2,860 ) (2,082 ) (13,221 ) (9,913 ) Adjusted net income $ 73,272 $ 74,434 $ 263,451 $ 204,257 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.41 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.30

(1) On February 23, 2022, the Company refinanced its existing secured credit facility with a new credit agreement comprised of a $675 million senior secured term loan facility and a $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility. This refinancing resulted in recognition of loss on extinguishment of debt of $18.8 million which is comprised of $11.0 million in deferred financing fee write off, and $7.8 million of prepayment fees for the previously existing credit facility. Loss on extinguishment of debt is included as non-ordinary costs and fees in the reconciliations above.

(2) The inventory write-off and disposal costs relate to unused stock of a product that the Company reformulated in June 2021 as a result of regulation changes in the E.U. In the interest of having a single formulation for sale worldwide, the Company reformulated on a global basis and is now disposing of unused stock.

(3) Labelling stock write-off and disposal costs relate to disposal of unused product labels that the Company was required to update as a result of regulation changes in the E.U that become effective in the first quarter of 2023.

(4) The distribution start-up costs relate to one-time charges associated with the set-up of a new third party logistics provider.

(5) Represents costs incurred related to the payment to LIQWD, Inc., a predecessor entity to the Company substantially all of whose assets and liabilities were purchased as part of the Acquisition ("LIQWD"), of certain amounts due in connection with the resolution of certain litigation and contingency matters involving LIQWD, which amounts were required to be paid pursuant to the purchase agreement for the Acquisition.

(6) Represents non-capitalizable professional fees and executive severance incurred in connection with the Company's initial public offering and the Company's public company transition.

