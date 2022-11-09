Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
Tradegate
09.11.22
14:31 Uhr
85,73 Euro
-1,69
-1,93 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
Dow Jones News
09.11.2022 | 13:52
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted's financial calendar 2023

DJ Ørsted's financial calendar 2023

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted's financial calendar 2023 09-Nov-2022 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9.11.2022 13:18:49 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar

Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting:

23 January 2023: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting

1 February 2023: Annual report 2022

7 March 2023: Annual general meeting

8 March 2023: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend

10 March 2023: Dividend is expected to be paid out

3 May 2023: Interim report for the first quarter of 2023

10 August 2023: Interim report for the first half-year of 2023

1 November 2023: Interim report for the first nine months of 2023

Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 7,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted's financial calendar 2023.pdf News Source: Ritzau

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
© 2022 Dow Jones News
