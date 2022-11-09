Transparency Market Research: Ion Exchange Resins Market to Expand due to Rising Demand for Industrial Water Treatment Purposes: TMR Study

Increasing demand for industrial and municipal water treatment purposes is augmenting growth in global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Rising demand for mixed bed resins for different applications such as power generation propelling overall market

Asia Pacific expected to witness substantial growth in global market because of rising industrial development in countries such as India and Indonesia

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last few years have witnessed rapid industrialization, especially in developing economies. As a result, amount of contaminated water generated at these facilities has risen significantly.







Rising production of harmful chemicals has led to increasing need for treatment purposes. Ion exchange resins are popularly used in water treatment purposes in industries.

Some of the industries that have used ion exchange resins include pharmaceuticals, mining, electrical and electronics, chemicals, and food and beverages.

As per a TMR study, the global Ion Exchange Resins Market is projected to expand at CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2026.

New ion exchange resins launches are helping prominent market players in gaining a competitive edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams.

Leading healthcare market player 3M Health Care, in February 2021, announced of launch of new single-use, advanced AEX solution which has emerged as efficient substitute for reusable AEX polishing column in the development of biologic drug production.

Growth strategy such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller players is helping well-established Ion Exchange Resins Market players in expanding their presence in global market and increasing their revenue

Key Findings of Ion Exchange Resins Market

Rising Mixed Bed Resins Demand Stimulating Growth in Global Ion Exchange Resins Market: Mixed bed resin product segment has emerged as largest revenue contributor to overall Ion Exchange Resins Market. Key factor behind the segment emerging as largest contributor is rising product demand for water treatment purposes. Furthermore, increasing ion exchange resins demand for power generation purposes has also assisted market growth

Ion Exchange Resins Market: Key Drivers

Rising product demand for industrial and municipal water treatment application areas is a key growth driver of global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Rising product application in biofuels industry is helping create revenue-generating opportunities for leading players in global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Ion Exchange Resins Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America emerged as the dominant region in global Ion Exchange Resins Market, in 2017. Key factor behind the dominance of the region in the global market was the prominent presence of well-established market players in countries such as the U.S.

emerged as the dominant region in global Ion Exchange Resins Market, in 2017. Key factor behind the dominance of the region in the global market was the prominent presence of well-established market players in countries such as the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in overall Ion Exchange Resins Market during the forecast period. Key factors that are projected to help market growth in the region are rising industrialization and increased infrastructural development in developing economies such as India and Indonesia

Ion Exchange Resins Market: Key Players

Reduced presence of prominent players has ensured that the competition landscape in global Ion Exchange Resins Market is consolidated. It is expected that the entry of new players will intensify the competition in global market, during the forecast period.

Leading Ion Exchange Resins Market players are making huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to produce improved products that would meet the requirements of different end-use industries in future.

One key research and development undertaking is establishment of R&D centers in countries offering key resources such as land and labor at reduced prices.

Some of the well-established players in global market include

Purolite Corporation,

Thermax Limited,

Ionic Systems Inc.,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

ResinTech Inc.,

Ion Exchange ( India ) Limited,

) Limited, Dow Chemical Company,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Novasep.

The global Ion Exchange Resins Market is segmented as follows:

Application

Sugar Refining

Liquid Glucose

Industrial Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Ultrapure Water

Pharmaceutical

Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)

End-use

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Mining

Electrical & Electronics

Power Generation

Nuclear Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical Production

Others (R&D, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

