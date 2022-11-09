Chinese researchers have assessed the impact of residential rooftop PV arrays on energy use and surrounding air temperatures during extreme heatwaves. They found that panels with higher conversion efficiencies achieved the best results.Scientists from research institutions across China have developed a model to evaluate the impact of rooftop PV on the energy use of residential buildings and their surrounding air temperatures during heatwaves. They revealed their findings in "Thermal and energy benefits of rooftop photovoltaic panels in a semi-arid city during an extreme heatwave event," which ...

