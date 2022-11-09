Soter Technologies Names Guy Grace to Its Board of Advisors

School safety and a security expert will help guide product and strategy initiatives

ISLANDIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensing and software technologies, announced that Guy Grace, one of the nation's most respected school safety and security experts, has joined its Board of Advisors. Grace brings nearly four decades of security expertise in the K-12 environment, specializing in technology, processes, and emergency response. Grace will provide input and guidance to Soter regarding current and future safety, security, and health initiatives in education, and help guide Soter's product capabilities to ensure they address critical needs.

"Guy's extensive work with school districts throughout the country has provided him with a unique understanding of the safety and security challenges facing educators," said Derek Peterson, Soter's Chief Executive Officer. "His unmatched expertise and deep knowledge of the needs and operations of educational institutions will be invaluable to Soter as we continue to bring our innovative vape detection and video analytics solutions to schools, campuses, and other education settings around the world."

Grace currently serves as vice chairman of The Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS), and as a K-12 unified security consultant with Apple to Apple Corporation. Previously, he served for over three decades as the Director of Security and Emergency planning for Littleton Public Schools in Colorado. He has received numerous accolades for his work with school districts around the U.S. In addition, he recently helped conduct a nationwide study of e-cigarette use and mitigation strategies for K-12 schools which concluded that detection systems are the single most critical element in a comprehensive vape reduction strategy.

"I am excited to join the Soter team, which has helped so many schools combat the health, safety, and security issues associated with bullying and vaping," said Grace. "The company has already exhibited unequaled leadership in these areas and has developed an exciting product strategy that will help schools further fulfill their objectives in providing safe and nurturing environments for learning. I look forward to contributing to Soter's mission and offering guidance to help them continue to lead the industry with innovative, effective solutions."

Soter's technologies are routinely used in educational and industrial settings across the globe to alert administrators and management to instances of real-time threats and prohibited behaviors in areas that do not allow the use of cameras or microphones.

Soter's suite of products includes real-time, patented technologies that can sense changes in air quality and sound anomalies, dynamically dispatch automated alerts, and utilize artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to identify trends and facilitate preventative measures. The company is also applying its innovations to deliver products that will promote anonymous incident reporting, and protect privacy across video and digital content.

About Soter Technologies

Soter Technologies is an innovative provider of cutting-edge solutions that enable customers to stay aware of environmental and behavioral threats to employees and other constituencies. Utilizing a combination of superior sensor technology and software solutions, Soter products can instantly identify environmental and social anomalies across a wide range of situations and are designed to protect classrooms, campuses, workplaces, and communities worldwide.

