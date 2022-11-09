DJ EVRAZ plc: ERNST & YOUNG TERMINATED ITS SERVICES FOR EVRAZ PLC

ERNST & YOUNG TERMINATED ITS SERVICES FOR EVRAZ PLC

9 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, has informed the Company that it is terminating its audit services to EVRAZ due to the sanctions status of the Company.

So far, the Company has been unable to find a UK audit firm or a UK auditor willing to replace Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's statutory and/or the group's auditor.

