Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 
Lang & Schwarz
10.11.22
07:00 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-1,100
-100,00 %
Dow Jones News
09.11.2022 | 14:19
279 Leser
EVRAZ plc: Ernst & Young terminated its services for EVRAZ plc

DJ EVRAZ plc: ERNST & YOUNG TERMINATED ITS SERVICES FOR EVRAZ PLC

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: ERNST & YOUNG TERMINATED ITS SERVICES FOR EVRAZ PLC 09-Nov-2022 / 15:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ERNST & YOUNG TERMINATED ITS SERVICES FOR EVRAZ PLC

9 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, has informed the Company that it is terminating its audit services to EVRAZ due to the sanctions status of the Company.

So far, the Company has been unable to find a UK audit firm or a UK auditor willing to replace Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's statutory and/or the group's auditor.

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2022 07:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
