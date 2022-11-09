IT Companies Network is a platform created to bring IT experts and business owners together. Recently, the company purchased the API and SOA resource known as LAYER7 TECH.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - ITcompanies.net, also known as IT Companies Network, is a digital platform to facilitate IT Experts and emerging entrepreneurs. In the recent development, the company has expanded by purchasing the reliable resource API and SOA known as LAYER7 TECH.

The acquisition provides different facilities to the audience of the IT Companies Network; it will be able to produce quality content and, at the same time, augment its internal system, which gathers market insights with additional APIs and blockchain for verifying the data.

With LAYER7 TECH, IT Companies Network connects business owners with the right IT vendors. For IT companies, the team is trying to give more insights into the market and help them get new clients.

IT Companies Network focuses on accessibility to the right IT specialists. Since high demand generates high supply, the number of IT service providers on the market is growing exponentially, making it hard to find a company that suits an individual's needs perfectly. The IT Companies Network aims to help people who want to outsource IT tasks gain access to IT service provider details and make the right choice. Companies featured in the directory have gone through a rigorous selection process to become a perfect match for their users' needs.

The company strives hard to bring its clients suitable options and help them meet their IT and business goals. With the recent development, the company helps businesses of all sizes find a required match for their IT needs. As it believes selecting the right IT partner doesn't have to take weeks, ITcompanies.net is designed to simplify the search and ensure a suitable match.

Moreover, besides playing matchmaker for IT companies and business owners, it provides quality information to help users reach their IT goals. The company educates its audience to help them improve their company's bottom line and stay updated of the latest developments in the IT industry.

About the Company - IT Companies Network

The company has developed to facilitate IT Companies all over the globe. The team understands what business owners look for in an IT company and provides its services accordingly. They offer their services diligence with quality, speed, and efficiency 24/7/365.

Furthermore, following the incorporation of new capabilities, the IT Companies Network team recently increased their focus on giving platform users the best experience possible. IT Companies Network has announced an update to its platform that includes adding a tool that enables IT businesses to get better market insights about their competitors. It includes MSPs, Cyber Security firms, IT support firms, and software development firms-to gain distinctive market insights about their rivals and suggestions for how to grow their market share.

Potential clients and IT enthusiasts must visit the official website to learn more about the company. For students in the IT field, there is an IT Internship Program.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About LAYER7 TECH

Layer 7 Tech is a project created by veteran software engineers with experience in API and Service-Oriented Architecture development. It provides relevant information related to software engineering, APIs, SOA, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Cyber Security.

