Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Innovations Canada Trade Show in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the Company presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Grocery Innovations Canada trade show on October 25 and October 26, 2022, at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Grocery Innovations Canada, is one of Canada's premier grocery trade show events, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from not only Eastern Canada, but in fact from all across the country. Naturally Splendid featured the PlanteinTM line of plant-based products to retailers and distributors from across the country.

Naturally Splendid was pleased to have PlanteinTM CEO Mr. Evan Tsoukis and Mr. John Nikolaidis, Director of International Sales, join us for the event in Toronto, where we were able to meet with many retailers both at the trade show as well as at subsequent follow-up meetings.

Naturally Splendid presented eight (8) PlanteinTM entrees including our plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet to both independent and chain retailers from across Canada.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, "Once again, response to our products has been overwhelmingly positive. We have had many positive meetings resulting from this event, and I would like to thank our Australian partners for attending and supporting us at this important trade show. We look forward to providing updates to these efforts in the near future."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

