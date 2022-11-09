Ambassador's Gourmet Parour program of Sohu Food Channel, recently made a visit to the Austrian embassy bonding over a mutual love for wine and learning about the contrasting food cultures.

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Fenjiu International is pleased to announce that the Austrian Embassy in China has been invited to the Ambassador's Gourmet Parour program of the Sohu Food Channel. This food show involves engaging in conversation about different cuisines while promoting Chinese cuisine's rich history and diversity, which continues to modernize within the defined traditions. In the first of its ever kind collaboration between Fenjiu International and brand IP, the Fenjiu company is promoting the importance of Chinese liquor culture and cuisines all across the globe.





Ambassador's Gourmet Parour: Austria

Mr Dieter Scharf of Austrian National Tourism Administration and Chinese chef cooked fried pork chops and potato salad on the spot.

The editor-in-chief of Sohu Food, Mr. Dieter Scharf, and Ms. Barbara Stark, who is the Austrian Tourism Bureau, dined together. As the two conversed about the culturally colorful Austria and the architectural wonders of China, the Chinese chefs prepared a wholesome meal of the famous Austrian delicacy of fried pork chops and potato salad. The two exchanged culture, values, and cuisines in harmony with the aromas that took over the scene.

An interactive session on the wine-liquor cultures in Austria and China was discussed in depth at the Austrian Embassy. The editor-in-chief of Sohu Food introduced Dr. Bai Minghao, an Austrian Counselor in China, and Mr. Zhang, a liquor lover, to everyone. The two were exclusively invited to grace the gathering with their presence and share their love for traditional, unique wines during the tasting session for Chinese liquor and Austrian wine. The duo shared their thoughts in a light-hearted environment where Counselor Bai Minghao shared some of his preferred and personally recommended wines in Austria, including Grüner Veltliner, Chardonnay, Lanfranc, and Pinot Blanc.





Dr. Bai Minghao, Austrian Counsellor in China, and Mr. Zhang experience the Austrian game Egg Crash.

The highlight order of the program was Mr. Zhang's insightful knowledge about the rich liquor culture in China and its historical importance to the audience. He added about the flavors of Chinese liquor, such as Maotai-flavor liquor, Luzhou-flavor liquor, and Fen-flavor liquor, among the most popular ones. As the tasting and information sharing continued, the audience was introduced to Fenjiu, produced in Xinghuacun Town, Fenyang, Shanxi Province.

More information about Fenjiu was shared with the audience, Mr. Zhang added:

"Fenjiu is praised as the purest, cleanest, healthiest and most cultured liquor. Fen-flavored liquor has a strict selection of fermentation containers, water and raw grain. In the brewing process, a solid-state separation method is adopted for fermentation. The brewed liquor is soft, sweet and has a long aftertaste. People don't feel dizzy after drinking it, and they wake up quickly. The special cooperation between Fenjiu International and brand IP aims to take Chinese liquor to every corner of the world. Our tradition, our pride."

Fenjiu International aims to collaborate with many international organizations to promote Chinese liquor worldwide. Through their promotion, they thrive on sharing the Chinese culture, which is emotionally intertwined with the liquor, the unique way of drinking in the Chinese cutlery and the occasional value of it. The Ambassador's Gourmet Parour planned a surprise session. The session saw Counselor Bai Minghao and Mr. Zhang playing the classic Austrian game 'Egg Crash.'

