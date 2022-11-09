Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today the appointment of Mr. Slade Dyer as a director of Wolverine. Mr. Dyer has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee of Wolverine.

Mr. Dyer has a broad spectrum of experience in land use planning, local government administration and project management, in both the public and private sectors. He spent 6 years in Provincial/Municipal land development approvals and 12 years in local government administration. He then transitioned into the private sector and has been operating a land development consulting business for the last 26 years. Slade has done project management for developments throughout British Columbia, as well as in Washington and California. He has also been qualified a number of times as an expert witness to give evidence in the areas of land use planning and land development before the Courts. His background in dealing with all levels of governance, as well as his project management skills, should be a valuable asset to Wolverine.

