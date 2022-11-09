Kueski Appoints Andrew Seiz as VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations to Support Growth of Product Ecosystem, Expand Footprint in Mexico

Seasoned research analyst joins Kueski to foster new and existing relationships with equity investors and creditors

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Andrew Seiz as the company's first Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. In his role, Seiz will be responsible for debt and equity financing initiatives and educating the investment community on Kueski's business opportunity and future growth plans.

Seiz, who joins Kueski with a wide range of experience in emerging markets, was attracted to the company's mission-driven culture and vision for a more inclusive financial services industry in Mexico and Latin America. As Kueski continues to grow its footprint and product ecosystem, his main focus will be to foster appropriate capital and financing arrangements to support this.

"As a company grows, it's important to have investors who understand and appreciate the management team's mission and vision for growth - and to aim for true, long-term partnerships," Seiz said. "I'm excited to join Kueski and look forward to supporting its mission to expand financial access to heavily underbanked populations."

Seiz brings over 25 years of capital markets and investment experience to Kueski. Previously, he was a New York-based portfolio manager at alternative asset managers BFAM Partners and Pine River Capital Management with a focus on emerging markets credit, rates and equities. Seiz also held leadership positions at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, where he was a managing director and vice president in credit research based in Hong Kong and New York.

"Andrew brings a wealth of experience to this role. His deep understanding of emerging markets in Latin America and strong network within the international investment community will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company," said Adalberto Flores, Founder and CEO of Kueski. "Andrew will serve as a trusted advisor as we continue to expand and execute on our strategy to build an inclusive financial ecosystem that works for all market participants."

Throughout 2022, Kueski has made several strategic hires and additions to its leadership team. Most recently, Sung Hae Kim joined Kueski as Chief People Officer after previously serving in leadership roles at Gitlab, VMWare and HP. In February, Nubank's former Chief Data Scientist and Mission Lane executive Krishna Venkatraman joined Kueski as Chief Data Officer.

Kueski is one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lending companies in Latin America, providing financial services to consumers through three innovative products: Kueski Pay (BNPL), Kueski Cash (personal loans), and Kueski Up (salary advances). Founded in 2012 with the mission of making the financial lives of people in Mexico easier, Kueski leverages the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to expand access to traditional financial products and services. Kueski has raised over $300M in equity & debt financing.

