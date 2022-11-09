Agnostiq, Inc.: Agnostiq Announces Covalent Support for AWS to Facilitate HPC in the Cloud

Users can now start an HPC workflow on their laptop and scale it to the cloud using services like AWS Lambda and AWS Batch

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Agnostiq, Inc. , the Toronto-based high-performance computing (HPC) startup, today announced a new release of its open-source workflow orchestration platform, Covalent, which now supports Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) resources such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Batch, and more. Covalent is a Pythonic tool for running high-performance computing workflows in heterogeneous computing environments and provides a simple, unified user experience for hybrid HPC.

"Previously, Covalent had the most benefit for users with their own on-premises HPC clusters. Now, Covalent users can set up a cloud-based HPC environment directly on AWS with only a few additional lines of code," said Oktay Goktas, CEO at Agnostiq.

Covalent aims to make high-performance computing resources more accessible to machine learning engineers, data scientists and other computational researchers. Customers already in the cloud can now use Covalent to immediately access unlimited compute, without being experts in HPC or parallel programming techniques. Those who prefer to keep their workloads on-premises can now use Covalent to "burst" into the cloud when extra computing resources are required.

Covalent complements some of the most widely used platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions on AWS by providing a minimal Python-based interface that requires little to no cloud knowledge on the part of the end user. By adding support for these services, Covalent users will get a standardized experience across both cloud and on-premises compute resources. As more organizations explore the benefits of cloud HPC, tools like Covalent will help them transition without causing disruption to their existing technology stacks.

ABOUT AGNOSTIQ INC.

Agnostiq develops software tools that make quantum and high-performance computing resources more accessible to enterprises and developers. Along with its algorithmic research, Agnostiq is developing Covalent , an open-source workflow orchestration platform designed to help users manage and execute tasks on heterogeneous compute resources.Learn more at www.agnostiq.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister

MAG PR

nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

T: 781-929-5620.

SOURCE: Agnostiq, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724372/Agnostiq-Announces-Covalent-Support-for-AWS-to-Facilitate-HPC-in-the-Cloud