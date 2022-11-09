Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Green Energy, Biotech, Medical, and Fashion and Media is pleased to provide a Corporate Update on its Third Quarter Financial and OTC Reports for the period ending September 30, 2022.

Our President, Peter Koley, reports today that "Despite macro-market volatility and international economic status, the drastic drop in the Euro on the USD/EUR exchange pressure; Gaensel Energy reported Net Income with an increase of 6 times the Net Income reported for the Second Quarter 2022. Our Company was able to obtain these increased revenues based upon asset resiliency, strategic market engagement and its continued re-focus of its business activities and continues with several current binding negotiations that will materialize during Q1 2023. Our business philosophy of utilizing the advantage of the experience of co-management of each of the economic activities with the founders/managers of the Company/Partners who have displayed an in-depth knowledge of green energy, biotech, medical and construction, Gaensel has become the key promoter of Consorzio Green Solution & GNL and several construction companies who are proven leaders of the new European Community subvention program for renovation and reinstatements of historic building. These activities become very successful and profitable for the cooperation and mutual assistance between the partners of our investment group."

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

