IRS Forms W-2, 1099 & 1095 Are Now Available From TaxBandits For The 2022 Tax Year

Businesses and tax professionals must complete year-end filing with the IRS and Social Security Administration (SSA) every year to report various information. This ranges from their employee's wages and withholding, to information about health insurance they offered their employees, to payments made to contract workers, and more.

TaxBandits supports the many tax forms needed to report this information to the IRS/SSA. While the deadline for many of these forms is January 31, 2023, or later, they are available now in the TaxBandits application to ensure that clients have plenty of time to complete and file them with the IRS/SSA and state. The following forms are now available:

W-2 Forms Form W-2 Form W-2 PR Form W-2 State Filings

1099 Series Forms Form 1099-NEC Form 1099-MISC Form 1099-K 1099-INT 1099-DIV 1099-R and other 1099's

Affordable Care Act Forms Form 1095-B Form 1095-C



Employers are required to file Form W-2 each year with the SSA to report the wages paid to the employee through the course of the tax year and the taxes withheld from these wages.

The IRS considers businesses that have 50 or more full-time and full-time equivalent employees as Applicable Large Employers (ALE). These businesses as well as any businesses that offer their employees self-funded health insurance plans are required to file 1095-C or 1095-B with the IRS. Depending on the business, Forms 1095-C or 1095-B should be filed with the IRS and distributed to their employees.

The 1099 Series of forms must be completed by businesses for a variety of payments made in the course of doing business throughout the tax year. For example, any payments of over $600 made to independent contractors or freelance workers must be reported on 1099-NEC . This form must be filed with the IRS by January 31, 2023, and distributed to the recipients as well.

Year-end filing can be a major stressor for businesses and tax professionals filing on their client's behalf, this is why TaxBandits streamlines the process with time-saving features that yield more accurate forms. Businesses and tax professionals can get ahead of their year-end filing requirements with the following advanced features from TaxBandits:

Federal e-filing with the IRS and SSA

State e-filing with every state

Recipient copy distribution by mail or through secure online access.

Options to bulk upload your information

USPS Address Validations and built-in error checks using the IRS Business Rules

Client and staff management tools for tax professionals

Flexible pricing model with volume-based pricing

When asked about the upcoming tax season, Agie Sundaram, the CEO, and Co-founder of Span Enterprises, the parent company of Taxbandits, responded by stating, "The team at TaxBandits is gearing up for a huge tax season this year, as a market-leading e-file provider we are working hard to offer our clients the best e-filing experience and customer support available on the market. With new features and new partnerships, TaxBandits continues to grow."

To begin your year-end filing, get started at TaxBandits.com today by creating a free account.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099 , Form W-2, 1095 , 940 , 941 , and W-9 , serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

