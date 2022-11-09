Starting in Milan, Turin, Rome and Naples Helbiz Taxi users will be able to book WeTaxi cars directly from the Helbiz App

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has signed a partnership with WeTaxi, a leading taxi operator in Italy. The partnership will allow Helbiz users to book taxis directly from the app, knowing the maximum price they could be required to pay before booking rides before booking rides.

"Helbiz's goal is to allow anyone to have their city at their fingertips," said Helbiz CEO and founder Salvatore Palella. "This partnership with WeTaxi will enlarge our offering, expand our customer base and help our users make use of our entire ecosystem of services. In a city like Milan, a Helbiz user will be able to access micro-mobility, taxis, food-delivery, live streaming, leasing and insurance policies directly from one app. A wider reach and larger user base will benefit Helbiz Media and our entire advertising ecosystem driving us towards our vision of profitability." (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020, WeTaxi supplied 23% of Italian taxi demand and is projected to rise to half of the market within the next two years. WeTaxi's service is available in 20 cities in Italy including Rome, Milan, Napoli, and Turin. Riders using the Helbiz app will see a maximum price when booking a taxi which allows for easy planning. Furthermore, users can use multiple payment methods and book shared routes with friends.

"WeTaxi has always been characterized for its attention to the mobility of younger people, who are often looking for accessible and smart transportation alternatives," said Massimiliano Curto, CEO of Wetaxi. "This partnership aims to go in this direction: cab drivers and cab cooperatives we collaborate with will have a connection with an audience that is normally distant from this service. A young target, who normally does not use our service but now will be able to, thanks to this partnership, enjoy a transparent and safe service that can be easily used from their phones."

There are currently 6,000 drivers signed up to WeTaxi. To book, users will be able to use their current Helbiz account to order a taxi and pay for the service using the method of their choice. The integration into the app will be released in the coming month.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 60 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Wetaxi

Wetaxi is a smart mobility platform that makes it easy, fast and intuitive to hail and book a cab. Founded in 2017 as a spin-off of the Politecnico di Torino, today Wetaxi offers its service in more than 20 Italian cities, thanks to a fleet of more than 6,000 affiliated cabs. Wetaxi has, in fact, put its technology at the service of radio cabs, proposing to cooperatives and consortia of taxi drivers a virtuous collaboration that takes into account the needs of the partners and the specifics of the territory, aimed at making the cab service increasingly accessible and widespread. Transparency, sustainability and accessibility are the hallmarks of Wetaxi. Values that can be found in two innovative and unique services that the platform offers: the Guaranteed Maximum Fare, which allows you to know in advance the cost of the ride, and the Shared Taxi, which offers the possibility of saving both economically and in terms of emissions.

