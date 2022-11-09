Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDD9 ISIN: SE0011178763 Ticker-Symbol: P75 
Frankfurt
09.11.22
10:18 Uhr
0,258 Euro
-0,010
-3,56 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.11.2022 | 15:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (564/22)

The shares of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded under a new ISIN code as
from November 11, 2022. 

Short name:                 PHLOG B     
--------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN code:              SE0011178763   
--------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 10, 2022
--------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN Code:                SE0019071812   
--------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN Code:   November 11, 2022
--------------------------------------------------------------
New order book ID:              155215      
--------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission ABon +46 8 503 01 550.
PHARMACOLOG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.