Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (564/22)

The shares of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded under a new ISIN code as from November 11, 2022. Short name: PHLOG B -------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN code: SE0011178763 -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: November 10, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN Code: SE0019071812 -------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN Code: November 11, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- New order book ID: 155215 -------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission ABon +46 8 503 01 550.