Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Dorothy K. Lawrence recently announced that their firm, the Dorothy Butler Law Firm, has completed all preparations for the upcoming tax season that's about to start on January 15th. "The Dorothy Butler Law Firm is fully dedicated to helping people file their tax returns in the most headache-free way possible," says Dorothy. Dorothy Lawrence is among the top US attorneys from Texas. She specializes in bankruptcy and tax and has remained a Super Lawyers' Rising Star for seven consecutive years since 2016.





Dorothy Butler Law Firm



Dorothy urged taxpayers to file their tax returns as soon as possible. She invited taxpayers to consult the Dorothy Butler Law Firm for any and all tax-related issues. The Dorothy Butler Law Firm's experienced staff is fully committed to clients and tries their absolute best to be as flexible and accessible as possible. "File your tax returns as soon as possible. And, make sure you choose the right tax preparer because even a small mistake on your tax return can cause delays in getting your refund and other legal problems." Dorothy said.

About The Dorothy Butler Law Firm

The Dorothy Butler Law Firm is a top-class law firm in Texas. Founded by Dorothy Lawrence, it has garnered immense success over the years. It specializes in Taxation, Bankruptcy, Criminal Defense, Real Estate Law, and many other practice areas.

