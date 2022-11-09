Focus Financial Partners: Brad Parsons Joins Focus Partner Firm Edge Capital, Expanding Edge's Leadership in the Texas Ultra-High Net Worth Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Brad Parsons has joined Focus partner firm Edge Capital Group, LLC ("Edge"), headquartered in Atlanta, as a Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor focused on ultra-high net worth clients. Brad will be based in Edge's Dallas, Texas office.

Brad has spent over a decade in the investment management industry, serving ultra-high net worth clients, after retiring from a career in professional hockey. Brad earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton University and his MBA from Southern Methodist University.

"The more I got to know Edge, the Focus partnership and the power of independent fiduciary advice, the more it became clear to me that this is exactly where I belong," said Brad. "Edge is the perfect place for my clients and for me, and I am honored to be part of the team in Dallas."

"We could not be more excited to welcome Brad and his clients to Edge. We founded Edge with the core belief that we should always put clients' interests first, and that we can best achieve this as fiduciaries in an independent firm," said Bert Rayle, Founding Partner and Senior Financial Advisor of Edge. "Many of us at Edge came from traditional banking and wirehouse backgrounds, so we appreciate the leap that Brad is making, and we are thrilled to have him on board. Edge's depth of planning resources, investment expertise, trust capabilities and family office services were built to meet the growing needs of wealthy families and serve as a premier destination for top industry professionals," added Harry Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Edge.

"We are very pleased that Brad has chosen to join Edge," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction once again demonstrates the value that Focus delivers to its partner firms that seek to accelerate their growth through M&A. Recruiting remains a top priority for our partner firms, and our resources and expertise enable our partner firms to attract top talent out of the banks and into the RIA space. Brad will benefit by joining a like-minded, client-centric wealth management firm in Edge, and his clients will benefit from Edge's expansive suite of personalized services."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Edge Capital Group, LLC

Edge Capital Group, LLC is an independent wealth management firm devoted to serving individuals, families and institutions with substantial wealth by focusing on the combination of investment management, advanced financial planning, family office services, and advisor coordination to meet the financial needs of clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with five additional offices across the southern United States, the firm is dedicated to helping clients accomplish their financial goals. For more information about Edge, please visit https://edgecappartners.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

