Connectus Wealth Advisers Congratulates Matthew Bacchiochi from Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists for Being Named One of "Canada's Top Wealth Advisors" and "Best in Province" by The Globe and Mail for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"), a global wealth management organization that delivers personalized advice through a collaborative alliance of client-centric advisers, announced today that Matthew Bacchiochi, President and Co-Founder of Connectus partner Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists ("GAVIN"), has been named one of "Canada's Top Wealth Advisors" and "Best in Province" by The Globe and Mail for 2022.

"All of us at Connectus are extremely proud of Matt for his continued success and this well-deserved recognition. The entire GAVIN team has a reputation for delivering thoughtful solutions for the financial needs of professional hockey players and their families, setting them up for success throughout their playing years and beyond," said Molly Bennard, CEO of Connectus.

These rankings highlight the top 150 wealth advisors throughout Canada, as well as those advisors who go above and beyond in their province, region or city. The rankings are based on quantitative and qualitative research and due diligence conducted in partnership between The Globe and Mail, one of Canada's preeminent business news publications, and SHOOK Research, a US-based wealth advisory research firm with decades of experience conducting research and developing rankings for some of the top business publications in North America.

"I am honoured to be included among The Globe and Mail's "Canada's Top Wealth Advisors" and "Best in Province." It is an important acknowledgement for our team who has demonstrated steadfast commitment to our clients and to continuously improving our firm," said Matthew Bacchiochi. "Our goal almost 20 years ago when we founded the business was to be distinguished by our independent and comprehensive service model, the high quality of our clients and exhibiting high standards of ethics. I believe that this ranking demonstrates that we are fulfilling that objective."

These recognitions are a testament to Matthew's relentless dedication to delivering value to clients. They also reflect how far GAVIN has grown since he and former NHL player Stew Gavin formed the firm in 2003.

"Developing a specialized and distinctive offering in a highly competitive and relationship-based industry can only be successful when people love their work," remarked GAVIN's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Stew Gavin. "Matthew and the rest of our staff demonstrate this through their dedication to our clients and each other."

To learn more, please visit Matt's profile on The Globe and Mail.

About Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists

Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists ("GAVIN") operates a multi-family office for a select group of professional hockey players and affluent families. Through its planned-approach to financial independence, GAVIN has been working to create and sustain long-term financial success for its clients since its founding in 2003 by former NHL player Stewart Gavin, and financial services industry veteran Matthew Bacchiochi. Based in Toronto, GAVIN operates through GMG Private Counsel ULC, a registered portfolio manager under The Securities Act, Ontario, and an SEC-registered investment advisor and a partner of Connectus Wealth Advisers. For more information, please visit www.gavingroup.ca.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus Wealth Advisers is a global wealth management organization delivering personalized advice through a partnership of client-centric advisers who share a common desire for sustainable growth and a steadfast passion to serve their clients' best interests. Connectus partners have access to a shared services platform, expanded client solutions and value-added strategic support that helps accelerate growth, enhances the client and employee experience, and generates better outcomes. Through Focus Financial Partners, LLC, of which Connectus is a partner firm, Connectus advisers benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes. For more information about Connectus, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

About The Globe and Mail's "Canada's Top Wealth Advisors" and "Best in Province" Rankings for 2022

"Canada's Top Wealth Advisors" and "Best in Province" rankings were developed by SHOOK Research and are based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records and firm nominations.

Quantitative criteria include assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither The Globe and Mail nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. Minimum account sizes are general since they can vary depending on a range of circumstances. Advisors are judged on individual performance, but total team assets are shown, which can include one or more additional advisors.

