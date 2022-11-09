HOMEVEST Sdn Bhd (HOMEVEST) has won the "JCI Malaysia 2022 Sustainable Development Award" under SDG Goal 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth for their signature programme, H.O.P.E (Home Ownership Programme for Employees).

The award ceremony was held at Ascott Gurney, Penang witness by T.Y.T Tun Dato' Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Haji Abdul Razak, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pulau Pinang, who grace the events and offer his congratulations to all winners in the evening.

HOMEVEST was conferred as one of the recipients of the prestigious award by a panel of high-credential judges representing corporate and social bodies. The JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award (JCIM SDA) is granted to sustainable projects or businesses conducted by Malaysian companies and organizations that advance any of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). The objective of the JCIM SDA is to raise awareness of UNSDG in public and recognize companies or NGOs that have organized projects that help advance these goals or implemented sustainable initiatives in their business operations.



Talent loss has always been a critical matter in Malaysia. Understanding the importance of retaining talents, H.O.P.E was created to improve and achieve productive employment for all genders in the countries. This has always been aligned with Goal 8.5 which is to achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value. Besides, the purpose of H.O.P.E helps to promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services. Other than that, H.O.P.E aims to assist the government to reduce the property overhang challenges in Malaysia, which the overhang situation was less encouraging, amounting to RM51.9 billion as of today.





H.O.P.E is the FIRST IN MALAYSIA programme that has been supported by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and endorsed by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

HOMEVEST's Group Managing Director, KY Lim said, "It is an honour to be recognized for our efforts in corporate social responsibility. This recognition is a testimony to our H.O.P.E programme and commitment to achieving decent work and economic growth in Malaysia. Moving forward, we will continue to create more long-term sustainable initiatives."



Recently, HOMEVEST has also been awarded 2022 SME Company of the Year for Exemplary CSR Initiatives at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Award 2022 held at Mandarin Oriental, KL. 50 Malaysian listed, private companies, GLCs, and governmental organizations together with corporate foundations were honoured, received, and awarded for rising up to reach out to needed communities and to engage in sustainability endeavors for the betterment of all Malaysians. In terms of sustainability, HOMEVEST's efforts have been carried out in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), focusing on the company's key divisions such as property investment, home ownership accessibility, and property management.

