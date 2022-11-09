Advanced Volumetric Simulations in Cinema 4D, Forger Symmetry Modeling, Real Lens Flares and Trapcode Workflow Improvements Highlight November Release

Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced several updates to the company's Maxon One product line. The November 2022 release features a blazingly hot new feature for Cinema 4D Pyro. Pyro allows artists to create fire, smoke and explosions easily simulated using GPU or CPU. Other Cinema 4D features include an integrated Redshift Camera and Radial Symmetry for modeling. Forger expands its professional modeling functions by adding Cinema 4D's advanced Symmetry capabilities. The latest release of VFX enhances Real Lens Flares with more natural elements, adding Schmutz and Diffraction effects to the optical simulation. The latest version of Trapcode offers an interactive and updated user interface for Particular's curves and color gradients.

Cinema 4D 2023.1: Cinema 4D introduces Pyro! for creating fire, smoke and explosions. Seamless integration in Cinema 4D's Unified Simulation System, means Cloth and Soft Bodies can be set ablaze and fan the flames. A newly integrated RedShift Camera brings intuitive physical camera controls and Redshift effect settings. New Radial Symmetry modeling allows the interactive modeling of anything round by defining a number of slices and offset. And, many more workflow enhancements are included.

Forger: Forger continues to add the comprehensive modeling capabilities of Cinema 4D to iPad with the addition of Symmetry modeling, bringing desktop power and workflows to mobile flexibility.

VFX: The latest version of VFX introduces the first full version of Real Lens Flares adding Schmutz and Diffraction to make lens look grimy and add rippling effects to each lens flare reflection element. Dozens of presents as well as base lens prescriptions have also been added.

Trapcode: Trapcode 2023.1 offers a completely refreshed and upgraded user interface for the Particular curves and color gradients as well as new emitter block presets for Form behaviors and improved performance.

Capsules: Maxon continues to deliver valuable Capsule assets that subscribers can use as a creative kickstart. Artists can now easily compose a product shot with the new Backdrop Primitive, and a new Square Star Spline and FUI Ring Spline create a variety of crosshair and reticule shapes for FUI graphics.

Cineware for Unreal: An updated Cineware for Unreal integration now supports Cinema 4D 2023.1 and Unreal Engine 5.0.3. Easily import C4D files into Unreal and make changes without leaving the engine environment.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

