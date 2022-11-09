An innovative ingredient responding to the needs of the cosmetics market

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem, a leader in plant-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 stock symbol: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM) has announced that Berkem, its French subsidiary specialised in plant extraction, is launching a new active ingredient called Ki'Leaft. The 100% natural, COSMOS-certified kiwi leaf extract is upcycled and produced locally, near Groupe Berkem's extraction plant in Dordogne (France). Ki'Leaft meets market needs by offering antioxidant, firming and regenerative properties, while also reinforcing the skin's barrier function.

The culmination of 10 years of research and development

Groupe Berkem, an industrial expert in plant-based chemistry, developed and tested the potential of this kiwi leaf extract. The studies conducted over 10 years of R&D revealed the properties of Ki'Leaft, an active ingredient rich in sugars and containing polyphenols*. Ki'Leaft has been clinically proven to provide an immediate tightening effect, contribute to skin regeneration, and strengthen the skin's barrier function and structure. It also exhibits a high antioxidant capacity. Ki'Leaft meets the cosmetics market's expectations by offering benefits for the facial care market (serum, face treatments, etc.) which has experienced annual worldwide growth of 10% since 2020 (source Mintel GNPD The Future of Facial Skincare, 2022).

History of the kiwi

French botanist Jules Emile Planchon named the fruit Actinidia chinensis in 1847, from the Greek aktis meaning small spoke, in reference to the female flowers that unfold like the spokes of a bicycle wheel.

Originally from China, where it has been consumed for over 2,000 years, the fruit grown on woody vines along the great Yangtze River was known as Yang Tao, or Yang peach.

It was introduced into Europe in the mid-18th century as an ornamental plant, where it was cultivated in botanical gardens during the 19th century.

The fruit then achieved its first major success when it was cultivated in New Zealand in the early 20th century, and earned the name Kiwi after the country's iconic bird, which is also small, brown, and fuzzy.

Now grown and eaten around the world, the fruit is appreciated for its taste and high antioxidant content, making it the ideal healthy choice. In France, the first commercial harvest took place in 1972. South West France the region most conducive to cultivating the fruit due to climate, soil and sunshine now accounts for three quarters of French production.

Upcycling* for research

Nouvelle Aquitaine accounts for 75% of French kiwi production. 45,245 tons of kiwi were produced in France in 2021 (source: Agreste) and the fruit's leaves were mostly discarded during harvest. Based on this observation, Berkem researchers specialised in plant extraction and located near kiwi farms in Gardonne in Dordogne investigated, tested and confirmed the active ingredient's effectiveness for the cosmetics market. Groupe Berkem uses 100% natural kiwi leaves sourced from controlled, certified-organic agriculture.

"With 30 years of experience in plant extraction, Groupe Berkem, a developer of plant-based chemistry solutions, constantly seeks to be a pioneer of innovative solutions in the field of health, beauty and nutrition sectors. The development of this new active ingredient with remarkable benefits by upcycling* meets the demands of our customers in the cosmetics industry, both professionals and major brands, while also illustrating our Group's CSR commitments." saysCharlène Martin, Marketing Manager, Groupe Berkem

Upcycling* refers to the development of a product to give it a second life with higher added value.

Polyphenols* are secondary metabolites (not produced by humans), which form a large group of molecules naturally present in plants and rich in healthy antioxidants.

ABOUT BERKEM SAS

Specialised in plant extraction, Berkem develops and manufactures natural active ingredients for the cosmetic and food industry. Since its creation, Berkem has committed itself to providing quality products, as well as genuine and reactive service to its customers. Size: 55 employees.

www.berkem.com

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Groupe Berkem was founded in 1993. It is an industrial chemistry company that operates in four markets: construction and materials; health, beauty and nutrition; hygiene and protection; and industry. Groupe Berkem is a leader in plant-based chemistry. It seeks to speed up the ecological transition of industrial players in everyday chemical products. The company is made up of four subsidiaries BERKEM SAS (plant extraction), EUROLYO (customised freeze-drying), ADKALIS (formulation) and LIXOL (resin syntheses). It employs a total of around 165 talents, in its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde, France) and its three industrial sites in Gardonne (Dordogne, France), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde, France) and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir, France). Groupe Berkem has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris index since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

Director: Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO, Groupe Berkem www.groupeberkem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005797/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Groupe Berkem

Cter&co agency Tel.: +33 (0)5 56 23 25 00

Sylvain Dartix Mob. +33 (0)6 12 58 64 59

Odile Seiter Mob. +33 (0)6 18 37 06 12

groupeberkem@cter-co.com

Investor Relations

Groupe Berkem

NewCap Agency Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu