Donnerstag, 10.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
09.11.2022 | 18:04
WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.: WiseChip (WSI ) . Launching Eyewear Device & Touch solutions to electronica 2022.

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI showcased Smart Cycling Glasses at IFA in Sep this year, drawing customer attention & media focuses, we'll show Mini-OLED with Optical Module, and we provide the industrial wide-temp-to-touch solution at electronica Expo.

WiseChip is Launching Eyewear Device, Mini-OLED display with Optical Module, and industrial wide temp to touch solution.

WSI's booth 209/2 in Hall B5 at the MESSE MUNCHENNov 15th to 18th, 2022.

CONTACT: Email. MKT@wisechip.com.tw, tel.+886-37-587168

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932184/WSI_Launching_AR_sports_device_Development_Kit___industrial_solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wisechip-wsi---launching-eyewear-device--touch-solutions-to-electronica-2022-301662535.html

