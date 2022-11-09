Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 ISIN: FR0004174233 Ticker-Symbol: 830 
Frankfurt
09.11.22
08:01 Uhr
18,800 Euro
+0,450
+2,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,65018,80009.11.
Dow Jones News
09.11.2022 | 18:19
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9%

DJ BILENDI: Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9%

BILENDI BILENDI: Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9% 09-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9%

Paris, November 9, 2022 - Bilendi, one of Europe's leading research technology and data companies, announces the publication of its revenues for the third quarter of 2022 and for the first nine months of 2022. 

Q3                      9M YTD 
In MEUR        2021            VAR 22/21    2021           VAR 22/21 
        2021       2022 VAR 22/21       2021      2022 VAR 22/21 
 Unaudited      pro forma[1]        pro forma1    pro forma1        pro forma1 
France     2.2 3.0     2.6 +18.4%  -15.5%    6.9 9.7    9.3 +34.9%  -4.2% 
International  7.7 10.5     11.4 +48.5%  +8.7%    22.1 29.7    34.0 +53.8%  +14.6% 
Total      9.9 13.6     14.0 +41.9%  +3.3%    29.0 39.4    43.3 +49.3%  +9.9%

In the third quarter of 2022, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR14.0 million, an increase of +41.9%. At constant exchange rates and on a pro forma basis, as if the acquisition of respondi had taken place on 1 January 2021, growth amounted to +3.3%.

International revenues grew by 48.5% during the period, to EUR11.4m, representing 81% of total sales for the quarter, despite the inflationary and macro-economic environment currently affecting Europe. The countries with the strongest growth were Spain, Belgium and the DACH region (Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

In France, revenue of EUR2.6m (19% of total turnover for the quarter), was up 18.4% (-15.5% on a pro forma basis). This trend is explained by a particularly calm summer, with a gradual return to growth expected in Q4 2022.

Over the first nine months of the year, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR43.3 million, up +49.3% (+9.9% on a pro forma basis) compared to the same period last year. This result is even more remarkable as it represents almost 98.2% of revenue for the whole of 2021, confirming the relevance of Bilendi's operating model and growth strategy, even in a more challenging environment.

Confidence in Q4 2022, and reaffirmation of 2026 targets

In a more demanding general environment, the Group is confident that its business will continue to grow in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In this context, Bilendi reaffirms its ambition to reach a turnover of EUR 100 million by 2026, and an EBITDA of 20 to 25% of the turnover, i.e. EUR 20 to 25 million, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions.

Next publication: 2022 revenues, 22nd February, 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 44.1 million, EUR 57.9 million on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME. Qualification as an « Entreprise Innovante » by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
Phone: +33 1 44 88 60 30 
 
ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations 
 Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot   Isabelle Dray 
 nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr      idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +33 1 56 88 11 11        Phone: +33 1 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] As if the acquisition of respondi AG had taken place on 1 January 2021, Bilendi having acquired Respondi AG on 22 November 2021 - At constant exchange rates.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi_CP_ CA _T3_2022_Vdef_ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1483583 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1483583 09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2022 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

BILENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.