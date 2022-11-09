DJ BILENDI: Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9%

BILENDI BILENDI: Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9% 09-Nov-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2022: +41.9%

Paris, November 9, 2022 - Bilendi, one of Europe's leading research technology and data companies, announces the publication of its revenues for the third quarter of 2022 and for the first nine months of 2022.

Q3 9M YTD In MEUR 2021 VAR 22/21 2021 VAR 22/21 2021 2022 VAR 22/21 2021 2022 VAR 22/21 Unaudited pro forma[1] pro forma1 pro forma1 pro forma1 France 2.2 3.0 2.6 +18.4% -15.5% 6.9 9.7 9.3 +34.9% -4.2% International 7.7 10.5 11.4 +48.5% +8.7% 22.1 29.7 34.0 +53.8% +14.6% Total 9.9 13.6 14.0 +41.9% +3.3% 29.0 39.4 43.3 +49.3% +9.9%

In the third quarter of 2022, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR14.0 million, an increase of +41.9%. At constant exchange rates and on a pro forma basis, as if the acquisition of respondi had taken place on 1 January 2021, growth amounted to +3.3%.

International revenues grew by 48.5% during the period, to EUR11.4m, representing 81% of total sales for the quarter, despite the inflationary and macro-economic environment currently affecting Europe. The countries with the strongest growth were Spain, Belgium and the DACH region (Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

In France, revenue of EUR2.6m (19% of total turnover for the quarter), was up 18.4% (-15.5% on a pro forma basis). This trend is explained by a particularly calm summer, with a gradual return to growth expected in Q4 2022.

Over the first nine months of the year, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR43.3 million, up +49.3% (+9.9% on a pro forma basis) compared to the same period last year. This result is even more remarkable as it represents almost 98.2% of revenue for the whole of 2021, confirming the relevance of Bilendi's operating model and growth strategy, even in a more challenging environment.

Confidence in Q4 2022, and reaffirmation of 2026 targets

In a more demanding general environment, the Group is confident that its business will continue to grow in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In this context, Bilendi reaffirms its ambition to reach a turnover of EUR 100 million by 2026, and an EBITDA of 20 to 25% of the turnover, i.e. EUR 20 to 25 million, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions.

Next publication: 2022 revenues, 22nd February, 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 44.1 million, EUR 57.9 million on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME. Qualification as an « Entreprise Innovante » by Bpifrance.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO m.bidou@bilendi.com Phone: +33 1 44 88 60 30 ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +33 1 56 88 11 11 Phone: +33 1 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] As if the acquisition of respondi AG had taken place on 1 January 2021, Bilendi having acquired Respondi AG on 22 November 2021 - At constant exchange rates.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi_CP_ CA _T3_2022_Vdef_ENG

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1483583 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1483583 09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2022 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)