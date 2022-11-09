Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian Extends Dayforce with Innovations Designed for Today's Workforce

Powered by a single system, experience, and data source, Dayforce delivers quantifiable value to organizations around the world

"Today's modern workforce requires agility, continuity, and adaptability at scale," said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. "With people at the heart of our innovation, our mission is to create a holistic people platform that is continuous, data-driven, and global. These new Dayforce features reflect our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers and their people."

Personalized employee experiences

According to Ceridian's Pulse of Talent Report, nearly every employee (90% of those surveyed) has felt stuck in their role over the past year. The research shows this can be alleviated through personalized growth plans and training, with 52% of surveyed employees reporting they would stay with a current employer if given these opportunities.

These new enhancements to Dayforce will create a more holistic experience catered to each employee's career journey and benefits needs.

Experience Hub : Drives productivity by giving employees personalized content, timely communications, and quick access to commonly-used features.



: Drives productivity by giving employees personalized content, timely communications, and quick access to commonly-used features. Mobile Benefits Enrollment : Provides employees with a fully mobile-enabled experience for evaluating, selecting, and managing their benefits at their fingertips.



: Provides employees with a fully mobile-enabled experience for evaluating, selecting, and managing their benefits at their fingertips. Dayforce Guides: Allows HR admins to build step-by-step recommendations that can be targeted through the Experience Hub to people during important moments of transition.

HCM powered by automation and intelligence

Organizations rely on data to make smart decisions, but the data is frequently stored across multiple disconnected systems, making it difficult to access. Built on the foundation of a complete, single platform, these new features will deliver a holistic view of skills data to employers.

Dayforce Skills Engine : Uses an open standards-based and data-driven approach to skills management and serves as the backbone of the modern Dayforce Talent Intelligence (https://www.ceridian.com/ca/products/dayforce/talent-intelligence) products.

: Uses an open standards-based and data-driven approach to skills management and serves as the backbone of the modern Dayforce Talent Intelligence (https://www.ceridian.com/ca/products/dayforce/talent-intelligence) products. Integration Studio : Fosters the design and execution of integrations and automation of business processes that occur between Dayforce and external systems, allowing customers, software partners, and vendors to easily build and manage their own integrations through pre-built connectors and drag-and-drop integration creation.

: Fosters the design and execution of integrations and automation of business processes that occur between Dayforce and external systems, allowing customers, software partners, and vendors to easily build and manage their own integrations through pre-built connectors and drag-and-drop integration creation. Career Explorer: A l lows employees to browse new job roles and opportunities within their organization, identify their next career step, and explore upskilling within their existing role. It leverages machine learning within the Dayforce Skills Engine to recommend opportunities based on an individual's interests and skills.



Solutions to empower dynamic teams

In a world of perpetual change, including evolving labor and wage laws, the pressure to remain efficient and cost-effective is more challenging than ever. Ceridian is helping organizations set their teams up for success today and for the future with innovations that empower, inform, and inspire.

Compliance Center: Delivers real-time, personalized compliance information as a service. Personalized feeds will provide legislative activity and monitor legal landscapes that may impact global workforce planning and operations for customers.



Delivers real-time, personalized compliance information as a service. Personalized feeds will provide legislative activity and monitor legal landscapes that may impact global workforce planning and operations for customers. Agile Organization Management: Helps enable administrators to quickly and easily perform complex organizational changes like re-organizations, acquisitions, and project-based workforce movement visually within an organization chart.



Helps enable administrators to quickly and easily perform complex organizational changes like re-organizations, acquisitions, and project-based workforce movement visually within an organization chart. Extended Workforce Management: Provides a more complete view of the entire workforce, from full-time employees to contingent workers, to help organizations make more informed and strategic business decisions.



Provides a more complete view of the entire workforce, from full-time employees to contingent workers, to help organizations make more informed and strategic business decisions. Ideal Talent Marketplace (https://www.ceridian.com/company/newsroom/2022/ceridian-announces-the-ideal-talent-marketplace): Leverages Ceridian's innovation leadership in workforce management, talent intelligence, and on-demand pay to deliver speed and flexibility in staffing for both organizations and workers.

Availability: Dayforce innovations outlined in this press release are expected to be available in 2023.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .

