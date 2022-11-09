Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
WKN: 904974 ISIN: FR0000060873 Ticker-Symbol: BED 
Tradegate
07.11.22
10:55 Uhr
2,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3102,38020:37
2,2802,36020:31
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 20:22
Belvedere Vodka: BELVEDERE ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN STARRING DANIEL CRAIG, DIRECTED BY ACADEMY AWARD WINNER TAIKA WAITITI

Belvedere Vodka brings together a stellar community of outstanding creatives who have created an unforgettable campaign inspired by the pure emotion captured in a glorious moment of feeling free

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere, the world's first super-premium vodka, today reveals a monumental campaign featuring critically acclaimed actor Daniel Craig as he has never been seen before. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, the unexpected, fun and inspired collaboration showcases Craig's talent to surprise and innovate.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.