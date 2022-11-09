Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2022 | 20:56
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: Dunamis Charge CEO Natalie King Presents Among Most Innovative Electric Vehicle Manufacturers in Existence at 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / To kick off its capital raise initiative Dunamis Charge Founder and CEO Natalie King, the 1st African American woman electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, presents an insightful breakout session; Dunamis Charge - EV is for Everyone: Why You Should Bet on The Urban Market! and joins panels; The EV Boogie: It's Electric! and The Future of Minority Investment: Democratizing Access during 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week at TubeScience Studios (655 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021).

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

King's workshop Wednesday, November 9, 2022; Dunamis Charge - EV is for Everyone: Why You Should Bet on The Urban Market! gives investors insight into Dunamis Charge's origin story with respect to establishing an American-made, American-built, best-in-class product for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that will be deployed throughout the country and international marketplace.

According to the innovative CEO, "My presentation focuses on the benefits of the electric vehicle industry-environmentally, socially, and financially. I demonstrate how Dunamis Charge, with the first black woman EV charger manufacturer on the planet at the helm, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the billions of slated investment dollars from government and corporate sectors."

ECW2022's The EV Boogie: It's Electric! panel is a conversation among the most innovative electric vehicle manufacturers in existence. The tech stars explore the good, the bad, and the most promising developments of the EV industry. Moderated by Issuance' Darren Marble, King joins Atlis Motor's [AMV] Annie Pratt, Aptera's Chris Anthony, Battle Approved Motors' Chris James, and Eli Electric Vehicles' Cody Dumont.

?King also shares her bankable insight in the 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week's The Future of Minority Investment: Democratizing Access conversation with leading organizations within the technology and investment communities addressing the shortfalls, much-needed changes, and opportunities of investing in minorities. Natalie joins moderator Lorel Scott of StartupStarter and fellow panelists; Include Ventures' Taj Eldridge, Net Capital's Eric Cox II, and Black on the Block's Lanie Edwards.

For more info on 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week and the full agenda visit https://www.startupstarter.co/ecw. To learn more about Dunamis Charge visit www.dunamisenergy.com. To schedule an investment meeting with Dunamis Charge contact Joe Ann Walker at jwalker@dunamisenergy.com or 248-327-0257.

Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the globe.

Media Contact

Trea Davenport
Sr. PR Strategist
Dunamis Charge
310-728-5000
trea@treaday.com

SOURCE: Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724852/Dunamis-Charge-CEO-Natalie-King-Presents-Among-Most-Innovative-Electric-Vehicle-Manufacturers-in-Existence-at-2022-Equity-Crowdfunding-Week

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
