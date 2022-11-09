Yakima Products, Inc.: Yakima Announces New Global Organization Structure to Accelerate Growth and Increase Collaboration

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima , the pioneering manufacturer of category leading cargo and gear management solutions, announces that Ryan Martin, current CEO of the Americas Region, will increase his responsibilities to also drive strategic direction and growth in Australasia (Australia, New Zealand & neighboring Pacific Islands) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa). Martin has served as CEO of the Americas Region since 2014 and during his tenure has overseen organizational transformation, top and bottom line growth, portfolio category expansion and channel diversification in the outdoor, active lifestyle and automotive sectors.





The move will allow for strong, distinct operating teams to work under a more direct leadership structure to help realize business efficiencies, while simultaneously increasing global collaboration based on market similarities and strong categorical expertise. This new structure will also allow the business to leverage insights and history from the established markets to modernize the global consumer experience and ensure consistent brand representation as the expansion trajectory accelerates.

"We are thrilled to roll out this transition as our long-term strategic plans continue to unfold," says Eugene Lin, Vice Chairman. "Ryan has a proven track record of effectively managing change and we are confident that he can further unite the teams and unlock additional opportunities."

"I am inspired by the opportunity to grow the Yakima brand in partnership with the strong teams already in place at the Lake Oswego and Brisbane offices," says Martin. "This new structure solidifies our commitment to maintaining our position as the innovation leader in the category by delivering solutions that meet the ever shifting challenges of modern day, global consumers."

Martin will continue to live and work out of the Lake Oswego office. All organizational changes are effective immediately.

Based in the Pacific NW, Yakima Products Inc. has been a pioneer of cargo and gear management solutions since 1979. We connect people with their passions to bring them closer to nature with our innovative, rugged and dependable products. Yakima Products, Inc. is headquartered outside of Portland, Oregon. For more information about Yakima products, visit yakima.com .

