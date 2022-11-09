Veteran Entertainment Television: VET Tv Celebrates Former Military Creators Through 'Veterans Day Storytellers'

Veterans Active in Film, Comedy, and Art Showcase their Talents Through Exclusive YouTube Series

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / A select group of military veterans will have their talents - and their stories - showcased through an exclusive YouTube series in the run-up to Veterans Day 2022.

Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) is releasing a series of YouTube Shorts and full-length interviews highlighting the amazing talents of veteran creators. The series, titled "Veterans Day Storytellers," began on November 1 and will run through November 11, as the nation pauses and celebrates Veterans Day.

The series' guests run the gamut of talents - including artists , poets , filmmakers , and authors - and each episode includes a deep dive into their lives and the experiences that shaped them, all brought to the surface by VET Tv content creator, influencer, and storyteller Matt Jimenez .

"The creativity of the veteran community never ceases to amaze me," said VET Tv's CEO Waco Hoover. "We always hear about actors who've worn the uniform, but there are so many incredibly talented men and women most of us haven't heard of, and for this Veterans Day, we wanted to do our part to fix that."

Guests include Ben Sledge , author of Where Cowards Go To Die ; Shawn White , VET Tv creator and U.S. Air Force combat cameraman ; Corben Lundborg , filmmaker and photojournalist , and Daniel Donnely , writer and illustrator .

"Veterans Day Storytellers" will continue on VET Tv's YouTube channel as a playlist once the network releases all of the segments.

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is an U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in -- and join the conversation on our YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

