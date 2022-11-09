Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies and owner of a proprietary IP portfolio, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of Priority Software's Priority Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The new Priority ERP system includes financial, logistics, and revenue analysis modules. The new system will optimize numerous financial and procurement processes and improve the Company's efficiency. This indicates an important milestone in the evolution from the Company's current systems to a highly integrated, world class ERP solution.

Roni Kamhi, COO of Innocan said: "Innocan is looking at a future that requires robust and resilient cybernetic and IT infrastructure, to boost operational efficiency, among other milestones."

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical technology company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprised of cannabinoids science to treat various conditions and improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform, which facilitates exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream; the LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: epilepsy and pain management; and (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform, which aims to target the central nervous system through regeneration and by addressing inflammation. In the consumer wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a joint venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on developing advanced targeted online sales. www.innocanpharma.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143631