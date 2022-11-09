Cash House Buyers USA Celebrates 11 Years in Business

Since Launching, Cash House Buyers USA Has Purchased Over 1,200 Properties

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Cash House Buyers USA is pleased to announce that they are celebrating 11 years in business.

To learn more about Cash House Buyers USA and why one of their mottos is "We buy houses fast," please visit Cash House Buyers USA.

As a company spokesperson noted, over the past 11 years the team at Cash House Buyers USA has purchased over 1,200 properties.

"We buy houses for cash all across Texas, including working with sellers in the Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio metro areas," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Cash House Buyers USA buys homes from people who are dealing with a wide variety of issues, including divorce, foreclosure, distressed homes and inherited properties.

"We deal with all these situations and more, we will buy your house in As-Is condition and if required, we can complete in a week."

Because Cash House Buyers USA focuses on homes throughout Texas, the team is highly knowledgeable and familiar with the state's cities and regions.

"At Cash House Buyers USA - the areas we buy include the same cities where members of our team reside. Our neighborhood specialists are on the ground and local with experience and knowledge of our clients' specific areas," the spokesperson noted, adding that the areas where they operate can be found here: https://cashhousebuyersusa.com/areas/.

The fact that Cash House Buyers USA is celebrating the impressive milestone of 11 years in business will not surprise the many sellers who have worked with the company.

Since it opened, Cash House Buyers USA has earned a well-deserved reputation for being a trusted and reliable company that is devoted to offering outstanding service. They also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Organisation.

As a bonus, Cash House Buyers USA does not charge any fees, costs or commissions, and they are happy to provide a free, no obligation consultation with potential new clients.

About Cash House Buyers USA

Cash House Buyers USA is a house-buying company operating out of and across Texas. They have recently celebrated 11 years in business, having bought over 1,200 houses from homeowners for cash. They buy properties in as-is condition from people in all sorts of predicaments (divorce, foreclosure, large repairs, inheritance, to name a few), which they can complete in a week if needed. Tommy Weisz is the owner of the company. For more information, please visit https://cashhousebuyersusa.com.

Media Contact

Tommy Weisz

tommy@cashhousebuyersusa.com

(877) 405-9220

5330 N MacArthur Blvd #154-102

Irving, TX 75038

