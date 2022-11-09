Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated September 28, 2022 were elected as directors. A total of 18,482,192 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 39.5% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Maurice Swan Approved 12,314,431 For 3,873,763 Withheld 76.1% 23.9% Justin Cochrane Approved 12,342,506 For 3,845,688 Withheld 76.2% 23.8% R. Marc Bustin Approved 14,805,065 For 1,383,129 Withheld 91.5% 8.5% Saurabh Handa Approved 12,341,949 For 3,846,245 Withheld 76.2% 23.8% Candace MacGibbon Approved 12,387,387 For 3,800,807 Withheld 76.5% 23.5% Alice Schroeder Approved 11,906,559 For 4,281,635 Withheld 73.6% 26.5% Andy Tester Approved 12,370,629 For 3,817,565 Withheld 76.4% 23.6% Jeanne Usonis Approved 12,414,839 For 3,773,355 Withheld 76.7% 23.3%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated November 9, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to accelerate global climate action and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company's focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including projects involving nature-based solutions, the distribution of fuel-efficient cookstoves and water filtration devices, sustainable community projects focused on waste avoidance and energy efficiency, agricultural methane avoidance and biochar carbon removal.

To receive corporate updates via e-mail, please subscribe here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006090/en/

Contacts:

Justin Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer

647.846.7765

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

Andrea Cheung, VP, Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

Amy Chambers, Director, Marketing, Communications Sustainability

media@carbonstreaming.com