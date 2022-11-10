Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - Chinese leading technology and communication company, Shenzhen TMA Co., Ltd, has announced the launch of stellar cordless vacuum.

TMA Co., Ltd is a technology and communication company that specialises in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and telecommunications to various countries abroad. It also supplies mainly repeater manufacturers from domestic and abroad with repeater, core function module, RF module, other correlative products and the whole machine.





[Stellar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner]



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9183/143623_87666d24346beaba_001full.jpg

The cordless vac is equipped with a large capacity battery of 8-Cell 2200 mAh. Suitable for both large garbage and daily cleaning, the cordless vac provides a 15 KPA powerful suction for max mode and a longer runtime of 37 minutes on the standard mode.

Its cyclone tech and four-layer, high-density filtration system will get rid of dust and particles without leakage to prevent secondary pollution. The cordless vac is easy to handle with its ergonomic wide handle.

About Shenzhen TMA Co,. Ltd

Started in 2018, Shenzhen TMA Co,. Ltd is dedicated to the field of household cleaning and kitchen supplies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen TMA Co,. Ltd

Contact Person: Loagn Charl

Email: usa@tmavacuum.com

City: Shenzhen,

State: Guangdong province

Country: China

Website: https://www.tmavacuum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143623