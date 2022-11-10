Data Bridge Market Research: Patau Syndrome Market to Perceive Notable Growth by the End of 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation Analysis, Financial Insights and Competitive Outlook

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled as "Patau Syndrome Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. Global Patau Syndrome market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and gives solution for the toughest business questions. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. Market research reports like this Patau Syndrome surely helps to reduce business risk and failure.







Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global patau syndrome market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global patau syndrome market tend to be around 25% in the mentioned forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Patau syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that occurs when there are extra chromosomes in the cells of the body. This disorder results from the presence of three, instead of the normal two, copies of chromosome 13 (trisomy). This syndrome includes symptoms such as intellectual disabilities or developmental delays, heart defects, neurological disorders such as seizures, or hyperactivity problems that affect behavior or learning ability among others.

Patau syndrome is one of the least common and most severe condition of the viable autosomal trisomies. The median survival of the patients is less than 3 days. Patau syndrome affects around 1 in every 5,000 births. In addition to this, the risk of having a baby with this syndrome rises with the mother's age. More than 9 out of 10 children born with patau syndrome die during the first year. With regards to its diagnosis, cytogenetic analysis is an essential step in the prenatal diagnosis of the syndrome. It has been witnessed that patients often have low muscle tone that makes them appear very flexible but they lack strength because of this weakness combined with weak bones that leads to frequent fractures.

Opportunities for Players:

Increased Demands of Diagnostic Tests

Different kinds of diagnostic procedures are helping to create opportunities of the patau Syndrome industry. Amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS) are available today with regards to this. These are the type of invasive tests to remove a sample of tissue or fluid so that it can be further tested for the presence of the extra copy of chromosome 13. All these factors are contributing in the growth of the market.

Increasing Demand of Genetic Testing

The rising demand of genetic testing leads to the market expansion globally. Genetic testing is widely used to help parents plan for future pregnancies. The test results will lead to a more accurate assessment of the likelihood of the syndrome affecting future pregnancies.

Some of the major players operating in the Patau Syndrome market are:

Centogene N.V. ( Germany )

) Eurofins Discovery ( Luxembourg )

) Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Invitae Corporation (U.S.)

LLumina Inc (U.S.)

Natera Inc (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH ( Germany )

) Ravgen (U.S.)

Market Dynamics: Patau Syndrome Market

Increasing Prevalence of Patau Syndrome

The rising incidence of patau syndrome is boosting the growth of the market. Patau's syndrome affects about 1 in every 5,000 births. With the passing age, the risk of having a baby with the syndrome increases. More than 9 out of 10 children born with patau syndrome die during the first year. Around 1 in 10 babies witnessing less severe forms of the syndrome, such as partial or mosaic trisomy 13, live for more than a year. Thus, it acts as a major driver in the market growth.

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by the rise in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the global patau syndrome market. To encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop novel medicines, the government is funding research and development (R&D) initiatives.

Key Industry Segmentation: Patau Syndrome Market

By Diagnosis

Ultrasounds

Cell Free DNA Screening

Pregnancy Associated Plasma Protein A Screening

By Treatment

Surgery

Therapies

By End-User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis/Insights: Patau Syndrome Market

The major countries covered in the patau syndrome market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America is dominating the market in the forecast period due to the presence of key manufacturers of the product is high and, increasing research and development activities, healthcare expenditure contributes in raising the significant growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is considered to have the most lucrative period due to increased new research and developments on patau syndrome market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Patau Syndrome Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Patau Syndrome Market, By Diagnosis Global Patau Syndrome Market, By Treatment Global Patau Syndrome Market, By End User Global Patau Syndrome Market, By Distribution Channel Global Patau Syndrome Market, By Region Global Patau Syndrome Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

